Oh Jamaica, Jamaica!

Workers board up shop windows ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 26. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: I was already in my late thirties when Hurricane Gilbert slammed into Jamaica and then into Mexico back in 1988.

In those days, the internet was not as widespread as it is today, and artificial intelligence and virtual reality were the stuff of sci-fi television. I do remember vividly, photos of the widespread destruction Gilbert wrought in the land of wood and water.

Fast-forward 37 years later, and in the age of AI and social media, images showing the size of Hurricane Melissa which, at the time I wrote this letter, was still barrelling towards Jamaica, were downright frightening.

In a time when storms of war are brewing, when it's raining US bombs on narco-terrorist boats, and Hurricane Trump is threatening to blow away Casa Maduro in Venezuela, Mother Nature is sending the Caribbean a brutal reminder that when all is said and done, she and not the United States, is fully large and in charge.

While we in TT and our political directorate seek to foment rumours of war and talks of regime change in Caracas, we should do well to thank our lucky stars, lest we forget that only a little over a week ago, this very Melissa – Category 4 as of Sunday – past over TT when she was still a baby tropical wave, gently blessing us with rain and a cool, overcast yet relatively dry Divali night.

Jamaica is accustomed to hurricanes and I am certain her government and people know what they need to do in terms of battening down the hatches to ride out Melissa. If what I am seeing on the internet, on news and on social media, is true, I am not too confident Jamaica can escape Melissa's wrath generally unscathed.

The Jamaica of Hurricane Gilbert's time, sadly, remains the same today in impoverished and socially and infrastructurally deprived parts of that Caribbean nation. It is for people who live in these areas, who I direct my prayers to the Almighty.

It is those who are on the economic and social fringes who always feel the wrath of natural disasters the hardest – if they actually survive. I pray the Almighty not be too harsh on the people of Jamaica and come what may, when Melissa has past, Jamaica can recover.

Politicians across Caricom have spoken about the Caribbean being a zone of peace, where independent nations collaborate to progress this peace agenda in order to foster mutually respectful living and co-operation.

Hurricane Melissa will test not only the mettle of the people of Jamaica, but also this notion that in the Caribbean, we are all our brothers and sisters keeper.

Caribbean governments have spoken about the notion of a zone of peace which has as its pillar, mutual co-operation.

Well, in the days to come, Jamaica may very well test this belief.

Will TT, which appears to being going its pro-America course alone, reach out to its Jamaican brethren in their hour of need post-Melissa? Or will TT remain distant, aloof and deaf as our prime minister maintains her country-first agenda and fixes her gaze intently on the Dragon fields in the Gulf of Paria, and a future of economic prosperity under the blessings of OFAC licences.

Only time will tell.

In the meantime, I cry out to the Heavens, "oh Jamaica, Jamaica!"

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando