Nadine Prada returns to Studio Joli with Origin Stories

International artist Nadine Prada returns to Studio Joli for the follow-up to last years successful exhibition. The new body of work is titled Origin Stories, where the artist continues to explore her undeniable connection to the land of her birth.

Although born in Trinidad, Prada moved to Canada with her family at a young age. Despite having spent most of her life there, this artist’s roots remained firmly planted in Trinidad and Tobago, said a media release.

She says, “over the past few years I’ve discovered just how strong the umbilical pull of my birthplace is, and how much it shapes my identity and my art."

Prada returned to TT in 2024, after a 20 year absence. She says, “Reconnecting with family and friends, sharing old stories and belly laughs, it felt like I was being welcomed back by my people and by the island herself. The warm, humid air was a kiss on my skin. The salt spray and bump of the speed boat as it careened along the waves Down the Islands told my body I had returned on a cellular level. The spectacular beauty and enduring mystery of Caroni Swamp, the scarlet ibises and pink flamingoes flying home to roost among the mangrove trees, made me look more deeply at my roots.”

This brought her thoughts to her grandmother. “I wanted to honour my ancestry – the place where my navel string is buried. My grandmother’s hands were always moving, always crocheting doilies that for a long time I overlooked, because they were everywhere growing up. I wanted to find a way to use their textures and patterns in my art. Through a friend’s suggestion, I embedded them in clay and used the fired pieces as stamps to transfer the beautiful textures as the foundation of my work.

“All the stories and experiences and sensory moments layer over top of one another. To me, this is what paradise looks like. What 'home' feels like. It is the root of my root, the heart of my heart. This is the secret I did not know until I started to look. I carry this place, these stories, and these people with me. I carry them in my heart.”

Origin Stories opens on November 1 from 5 pm-8 pm. The exhibition runs until November 13 during the hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays. at the studio, 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com, visit Facebook and Instagram or www.studiojoli.net