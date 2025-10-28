Man killed in police-involved shooting in Guayaguayare

A POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING has claimed the life of Guayaguayare resident Ainsley Glenn Gonzales of Calmapas Village.

According to police reports, around 2 am on October 27, officers from the Mayaro Police Station received information that Gonzales was armed with a gun at the Guayaguayare Fishing Port.

Upon responding, the officers reportedly saw Gonzales, who looked at them before running into a nearby wooden structure.

The officers followed and saw him sitting on a bed.

He allegedly pulled a gun from under the bed and pointed it at the approaching officers, during which several clicking sounds were heard.

The officers reportedly called on Gonzales to drop the weapon, but he refused.

Fearing for their lives, and in keeping with the police’s use-of-force policy, the officers opened fire, hitting Gonzales.

A sawed-off shotgun was recovered at the scene.

Gonzales was taken for treatment at the Mayaro Health Facility, where he was later pronounced dead.

His body was then transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital mortuary for storage, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James later this week.

No other injuries were reported.