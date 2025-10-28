Let's get behind our PM

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Trust and unity are essential for effective leadership, especially when navigating sensitive international relationships.

In her brief six months in office, the Prime Minister faces complex, high-stakes negotiations and delicate diplomacy with the US, where information sharing is tightly controlled and strategic silence is often necessary.

Her cautious approach is understandable; revealing too much could jeopardise negotiations or regional stability, especially given the unpredictable nature of Venezuela’s stance on the Dragon gas project amid ongoing tensions with Maduro.

Support from the citizens is vital during this critical period.

Government’s success in securing our national interests depends on collective patience and confidence. We must understand that some decisions or statements are best kept confidential until negotiations mature.

The PM’s careful diplomacy, though sometimes misunderstood, aims to protect our country’s security, economic future, and regional stability.

So, it’s time for all of us to rally behind her, trust her judgment, and provide unwavering support.

Leadership in such turbulent times is about steady resolve and strategic restraint. By backing her, we contribute to a unified front that enhances our bargaining position and paves the way for future opportunities – believing that, with patience and solidarity, better days lie ahead.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings