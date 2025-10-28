Kamla chooses country before self

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar made the right choice by standing and supporting President Trump in his attempt to stem the drug exportation from Venezuela.

It was alleged some of these drugs were destined for TT. Whether that is true is yet to be determined, however, TT is already experiencing a high crime rate.

Because of the high crime rate and surplus of drugs and guns, the prime minister had to pause. She deliberated for almost ten years trying to find a solution to mitigate crime and prevent the flow of drugs.

She could have continued governing like her predecessor, cozying up to Maduro and Delcy Rodrigues and continue with the status quo. But she was not prepared to do this and remain silent while Venezuela uses Trinidad as a dumping ground for its undesirable.

So she met with Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State and, perhaps, in that meeting a plan was consolidated for TT to lend its support to the US. I think after intense discussions and deliberations, she decided to take a stand with the US.

Her compatriots in Caricom looked on at her with disdain. None congratulated her bold stance. They chose to isolate themselves from her and commented unfavourably about her departure from the collective Caricom norm.

They condemned her support for the US drug interdiction and concluded that TT has now forfeited Caricom support to represent the region in the UN Security Council.

Neither that seat in the UN or the zone of peace in the Caribbean are of much concern to the PM who is hell-bent on stopping the flow of drugs, guns and human trafficking into our country. In fact, her blood, sweat and tears became the cornerstone of her plight.

In summary, PM Persad-Bissessar is willing to sacrifice her political life for the safety and security of her country, and as a result, has decided to put country first and herself second, even surrendering her chance for a UN Security Council seat.

JAY RAKHAR

New York