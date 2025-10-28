Hurricane Melissa causes CAL to cancel flights

Caribbean Airlines planes at Piarco International Airport. - File photo

Owing to the catastrophic Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in Jamaica on October 28, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has cancelled several flights scheduled for October 29.

A media release issued on October 28 from the airline identified four affected routes between Trinidad, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Canada.

It said all sectors on flight BW 414 along the routes Trinidad, Kingston, and Nassau have been cancelled.

Flight BW 415 along the routes Nassau, Kingston and Trinidad, all sectors were also cancelled.

The statement further said that flight BW 79 from Kingston (KIN) to Toronto (YYZ), as well as flight BW 78 from Toronto to Kingston, were also cancelled.

CAL said customers may rebook without paying change fees, subject to four conditions, including that the new booking must be in the same cabin class.

Rebookings will be permitted for any service through November 20, 2025, with no penalties.

“All changes must be made through the CAL Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office,” the statement added.

CAL will not be responsible for transportation to or from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.”

The airline is also encouraging travellers to register for real-time flight notification and updates via its website, www.caribbean-airlines.com.