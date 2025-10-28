House sits October 31 to debate SoE extension

Attorney General John Jeremie, SC.

THE Parliament website confirmed that the House of Representatives will meet at 1.30 pm on October 31 to vote on the government’s proposal to extend the current state of emergency (SoE), just as Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had told the Crime Watch television show on October 27. Attorney General John Jeremie is due to move the motion.

"The Attorney General will move a motion that the Proclamation made by the President on the 18th day of July, 2025 declaring that a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago be extended for a further period of three months," said the website.

After claims that an amalgam of criminal gangs were plotting to overthrow the government, the government had first called the SoE on July 18 and then on July 28 extended it by three months until late October. The motion quotes the time-lines for which an SoE may be laid down (15 days) and then extended (three months at a time, but to not exceed six months in total.).

"Now there, be it resolved, that the Proclamation made by the President on the 18th day of July, 2025 declaring that a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago be extended for a further period of three months."

Otherwise the Senate will meet at 10 am on October 22 to debate two government motions to amend respectively the excise duty on tobacco products and alcoholic beverages, in line with the budget which proposed to double the duty on each of these types of product. The budget said duty on rum and spirits will move from $79.25 to $158.50, on beer from $5.14 to $10.28, and on cigarettes (per pack of 20) from $5.26 to $10.52.