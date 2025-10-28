Happy for the USS Gravely's visit

The USS Gravely, a US naval warship, is currently docked at the Port of Port of Spain on a five-day visit to TT for training exercises. The warship is expected to leave the country on October 30. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: I strongly condemn the Opposition’s uproar over the visit of the USS Gravely and the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit to TT. Their reaction is not only misguided and irresponsible, it is also deeply unpatriotic.

Government has made it abundantly clear that this visit forms part of joint training exercises with the TTDF. Exercises specifically designed to sharpen our nation’s tactical readiness, boost operational efficiency and ensure our Defence Force continues to meet highest international standards of excellence.

Can the Opposition present a single shred of evidence that this visit involves anything other than legitimate military co-operation aimed at advancing regional security, strengthen defence partnerships and build mutual trust?

If there is no evidence to the contrary, then why this fear-mongering, misinformation and attempt to destabilise public confidence? Such behaviour is not only reckless, it is dangerous! Perhaps the Opposition simply does not want to see our Defence Force become stronger, more capable and more respected on the international stage?

This is not the first time the United States and TT have engaged in constructive defence co-operation. Earlier this year, from April 26-May 8, US SouthCom co-hosted the Tradewinds 2025 exercise with the TTDF and US Army South, bringing together 24 nations in joint training in regional security and disaster response.

Then, from August 5-11, the US Navy’s hospital ship USNS Comfort visited TT bringing free surgeries, dental, eye, and other medical care to hundreds of citizens. These clearly demonstrate the positive and mutually beneficial nature of our defence partnership with the United States.

So again, what exactly is wrong with the USS Gravely visiting TT for joint exercises with our Defence Force?

This manufactured hysteria by the Opposition is a blatant attempt to undermine national security progress and erode public trust.

It distorts our foreign policy and disrespects the hard-working men and women of the Defence Force who serve this nation with pride, day in and day out.

The Opposition must stop its reckless political grandstanding and start supporting initiatives that strengthen our national security, build global partnerships, and safeguard the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

LEISHA S. DHORAY

Port of Spain