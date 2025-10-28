Fireworks are of no value

THE EDITOR: My letter is short and straight to the point, given my stance on the fireworks ordeal that has been a wreck to society for far too long. The noise pollution laws can't be convenient and the multiple adverse effects of fireworks can't be ignored.

Whilst the heart of man maybe rotten, the government is there for a reason to mandate laws for the betterment of the country.

Yes, we have bigger issues at hand, however, the people who still have empathy and compassion and those who have been grievously affected, have decided to stand up and demand change. This is uncommon in a country that has long been known to sit in silence no matter what government of the day decides.

A petition may not be feasible in all cases, but I believe that this situation can be changed if we pool our collective voices and signatures to let the powers that be know how we feel about the scourge of fireworks.

Fireworks are a nuisance, sudden loud noises can cause sudden onset of health effects, anxiety, noise-induced hearing loss, and negatively affect our animal population, our babies and the elderly.

Why therefore allow this menace to remain free and available in our country?

