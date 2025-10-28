Ex-cricketer Ramnarine’s claim thrown out against ex-Sport Minister

Dinanath Ramnarine - (FILE PHOTO)

HIGH Court Judge Justice Nadia Kangaloo has dismissed a defamation claim brought by former West Indies cricketer and ex-president of the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), Dinanath Ramnarine, against former Sport Minister under the UNC administration, Manohar Ramsaran.

Ramnarine, who also served as chairman of the Sport Company of TT in May 2017 under the PNM administration, filed the claim in December 2019.

The lawsuit alleged that Ramsaran defamed him through a series of published articles. The articles criticised Ramnarine’s leadership qualities at the TTCB, his contribution to the decline of West Indies cricket and his general suitability for administrative positions in the sport. Ramnarine sought exemplary and aggravated damages.

In his defence, Ramsaran argued that the statements were made during official TTCB board meetings, where media coverage had been invited by the board secretary, and that he did not cause the articles to be published.

Further, he maintained that board directors must be able to freely discuss matters concerning leadership and governance, and that his comments regarding Ramnarine’s leadership were necessary and truthful, given Ramnarine’s reliance on outgoing zonal council members and challenges to the legality of elections at board meetings.

Justice Kangaloo found in favour of Ramsaran, ruling that he did not publish or authorise the publication of the statements.

The judge determined that statements were evaluative and political opinions, rather than defamatory assertions of fact.

The ruling highlighted that individuals seeking public office must tolerate some level of scrutiny, criticism and even ridicule. The judge found that Ramsaran’s statements constituted legitimate expressions of opinion, were supported by evidence, and were made in his capacity as a TTCB director addressing governance and leadership issues.

The court also noted that there was no evidence of recklessness, improper motive, or malice by Ramsaran, and that Ramnarine’s claim appeared motivated more by personal offense than by actual reputational harm.

As a result, the defamation claim was dismissed, and Ramnarine was ordered to pay Ramsaran’s legal costs, to be assessed at a later date.

Ramsaran was represented by Navindra Ramnanan, instructed by Henry Chase, while Ramnarine was represented by Kiel Taklalsingh.