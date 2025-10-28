Death in a time of fireworks

Fireworks . - File photo

THE EDITOR: I read with deep sadness, the passing of the young baby from Chase Village.

This tragic event occurred on the night of Divali when fireworks were being discharged across the nation including from individual homes near to this baby's home.

My heart goes out to the baby’s parents and I hope and pray that their pain will ease with time.

The story given was that the infant "jumped" each time there was a loud explosion from these fireworks and scratch bombs. I wonder whether the loud sounds had triggered a medical condition called Myoclonic Epilepsy, leading to the baby experiencing serial seizures. Seizures arise when there is excessive firing of brain cells.

One potent trigger for Myoclonic Epilepsy is sudden loud sounds.

The baby may have been pushed into continuous seizures called status epilepticus which, not uncommonly, could lead to a cardiac-related failure and subsequent death.

Call me uneducated, but please, can someone explain why it is legal to sell these explosive devices but illegal for individuals to set them off. Sadly this is the order of the day in TT.

DR AZAD ESACK

Consultant Neurologist, UK