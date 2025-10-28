Cops seize ganja in Moruga

The marijuana haul made by cops in Moruga on the weekend. - Photo courtesy TT Police Service

A JOINT OPERATION between regular and municipal police in the Moruga district over the weekend has led to the seizure of a quantity of marijuana and the detention of one male suspect.

According to police reports, during an anti-crime exercise on October 27, officers searched a premises at St Clare Road in Marac Village.

There, they discovered 14 fully grown marijuana trees, 37 seedlings and a garbage bag containing a quantity of dried marijuana.

The items were seized as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug cultivation and trafficking in the area.

The police also searched an area at La Rufin Road, Moruga, where they found an additional quantity of marijuana. One male suspect was subsequently detained pending further investigations.

In addition to the drug seizures, officers carried out a road traffic exercise within the district, during which five fixed penalty notices were issued for various traffic offences.

The operation was spearheaded by officers of the Moruga Police Station, including acting Sgt Othello and PC Guerrero, with support from PC Cholai and other officers of the Southern Division Task Force.

Acting Sgt Ali, acting Cpl Pariman and other members of the Princes Town Municipal Police also participated, along with officers from the K9 Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.