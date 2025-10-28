Central FC Reboot make winning start to TTPFL season

MIC Central FC Reboot recorded a winning start to their 2025-2024 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) premier division season as they secured a 2-1 victory over Point Fortin Civic in the final match day one fixture at the Arima Velodrome on October 26.

A goal from Daniel David in the 28th minute put Central FC up heading into half time. However, at the resumption, two quick-fire goals from opposing ends of the field, both in the 55th minute, from Central’s Junior Asson and Point Fortin’s Nathaniel Garcia, saw the former maintain their slim one-goal cushion to the end.

In the earlier contest at the same venue, Club Sando edged FC Eagles 1-0 courtesy a 47th-minute goal from Marc Wharfe.

On October 25, at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Prison Service FC seized three points in their opener versus Caledonia AIA after letting a two-goal lead slip, but still prevail 3-2 victors. Prison’s Ainsley Grazette put the servicemen ahead in the ninth minute while teammate Kevon Williams netted another, just four minutes later. However, 30 minutes in, Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings pulled one back for Caledonia to halve their deficit heading into the break.

Two minutes into the second period, Caledonia drew level as Josiah Edwards found the back of Prison’s net. Prison’s efforts would not be locked away as Jeremiah Vidale shifted the advantage in their favour when he scored in the 79th. So it remained until the final whistle.

In the second match at the Couva venue, defending league champions Defence Force were held to a goalless draw by Athletic Club Port of Spain.

And on the opening day (October 25), Miscellaneous Police FC delivered a commanding opening display by thumping San Juan Jabloteh 4-0 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

Two first-half goals from Kwesi Allen, in the fourth and 35th minutes, were bolstered by a goal each from Mickaeel Jem Gordon in the 43rd and Joevin Jones in the 69th.

The second match of the double header between Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and FC Phoenix was postponed because Rangers were unable to submit a team due to issues concerning flights for their players and staff.

Round one matches continue on October 31 with two of this past weekend’s winners Police C up against Central FC (6 pm) at La Horquetta Recreation Ground in Phase II, while AC PoS take on Jabloteh from 8 pm, at the same venue.