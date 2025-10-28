An appeal for compassion

File photo

THE EDITOR: There have been several appeals for fireworks to be banned outright. And the latest call comes amidst the gut-wrenching account of the death of a three-day old baby who was so traumatised by the loud explosions of fireworks on the night of Divali.

Can you imagine what would have happened to this baby’s heart rate? Not to mention the overload of his senses? Can we, in all good conscience, whether we were setting off fireworks or not, say how horrible this death is, yet do nothing? If we can, there is nothing humane or just about us as a society.

The argument that fireworks are okay or not so bad because it’s just for a few hours, a few days out of the year is unbelievable.

That’s akin to saying it is wrong to murder, steal, cheat and destroy but if it is done for only a few hours on designated days, then there is no problem. That’s insane!

Add to that, the warped and distorted thinking and reasoning that we are entitled to enjoy ourselves no matter the consequences and despite the complaints of a few.

We have also seen that the use of fireworks is not done responsibly and police have openly admitted they are practically helpless to deal with the myriad calls and cries of those affected.

TT's proclivity towards lawlessness is renowned.

Why encourage it if we are indeed serious about addressing issues such as crime, corruption, cronyism and noise pollution? Furthermore, the permissiveness that has persisted regarding fireworks is very dangerous and has bred a total lack of responsibility.

Irresponsibility undermines the very watchwords discipline, tolerance and dare I say, productivity, in terms of the quality of citizens being formed.

If we are able to show some remorse for our actions, as well as a level of humility, sufficient to say, this can’t go on because it is negatively impacting the lives of others and the children are watching what the adults are doing.

If adults set a better example, maybe there will come a time when schools will not need to be policed.

I fully endorse the call for an outright ban on fireworks.

I also urgently appeal to religious leaders, doctors, veterinarians, teachers and other leaders in society to raise their voices and let it be heard in this pressing matter.

LEY-ANN SUI

Chaguanas