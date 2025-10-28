14 more killed in 3 alleged drug-trafficking boat strikes by US

US President Donald Trump looks to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, centre, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in this September 5 AP photo.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that 14 more people were killed in three targeted strikes against vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Hegseth said, following instructions from president Donald Trump, the "Department of War" carried out three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels operated by alledged Designated Terrorist Organisations (DTOs) that were trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific on October 27.

“The four vessels were known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics,” the post said.

According to Hegseth, eight men were aboard the vessels struck in the first engagement, four men were aboard in the second, and three men were aboard in the third.

“A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no U.S. forces harmed.”

Hegseth said the US Southern Command “immediately initiated search-and-rescue (SAR) standard protocols: Mexican SAR authorities accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue.”

In the same thread, Hegseth wrote, The US has spent over two decades defending other homelands. Now, it is defending its own.

"These narco-terrorists have killed more Americans than Al-Qaeda, and they will be treated the same. We will track them, we will network them, and then, we will hunt and kill them."