Why still pay TTRA employees?

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The new UNC government repealed the TT Revenue Authority (TTRA) Act. But the TTRA hierarchy who were already hired before the repeal are still within the Ministry of Finance. Taxpayer dollars still pay their salary? I ask this question of Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo: Why still burden the taxpayers with salary expenses for them?

The TTRA was a political entity with the top officials receiving in excess of $150,000 per month. If the organisation was established under a previous administration’s policy agenda or political vision that is no longer aligned with the current government’s priorities, continuing to fund it undermines democratic accountability.

Each government is elected on its own platform and is expected to allocate resources consistent with its policy objectives. Funding legacy entities that no longer serve the current administration’s goals wastes taxpayer money on outdated or irrelevant initiatives.

Many organisations created by past administrations may have been politically motivated or established hastily without proper feasibility studies or governance structures. Before continuing payments, the current government should assess whether these personnel are legally constituted, effective, and still necessary. Continuing to fund an entity that lacks clear value, performance metrics, or transparency could perpetuate inefficiency or corruption.

Governments have a duty to ensure that public funds are used efficiently and transparently. Paying bills for the TTRA – including staff wages – that may no longer be operational, relevant, or producing measurable results contradicts sound fiscal management. Instead, funds should be redirected toward current national priorities or more impactful programmes aligned with present needs.

The current administration should not automatically inherit financial responsibility for organisations and related personnel created by a previous government unless those entities continue to serve a clear, lawful, and strategic national purpose. Otherwise, continued funding represents poor governance, weak accountability, and a misallocation of public resources.

NIZAM GANGA

via e-mail