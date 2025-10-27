What are prisons for?

Debbie Jacob -

DEBBIE JACOB

AT SOME point we need to ask ourselves what are prisons for in this country? It’s a question I never thought about until I read Michelle Alexander’s book The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness. Alexander argues that US prisons, which are disproportionately stuffed with black Americans, are a replacement for slavery. They’re another form of racialised social control.

University students study The New Jim Crow, published in 2010, in law classes and lawyers cite it in court cases. It is credited with sparking the Marshall Project which focuses on fairer coverage of crime and the US$100 million Art for Justice Fund. The New Jim Crow was a New York Times best-selling book for about 250 weeks. It inspired an army of criminal justice advocates so that it is difficult now to ignore discussions on prison in the US.

That’s not the case here. I have been writing about delays in the justice system since I began teaching at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in 2010. At the time, the delay in hearing court cases was said to be about four years, but even then I taught young men who were 24-26 years old and still at YTC (an institution for 16-18-year-olds) waiting for their trials. In those days, conscientious and caring superintendents like Sterling Stewart didn’t allow charges who entered the system as minors to proceed to adult prisons without a trial and conviction.

The delays in trials only got worse so that men and women in prison lose over a decade of their lives waiting for their trials. No one in my circle of former prison students spent less than 12 to 15 years waiting for their trial. Seeing no end in sight, these young men often plead guilty. That is not justice.

In 2010, about 67 per cent of the prison population was on remand awaiting trial. I am afraid to ask the percentage of remandees these days. It must be higher. Imagine the cost to taxpayers for food, prison guards and transportation to court every month for 15 years.

I often write that in my 15 years in prison, outside of YTC, I have had one student among all my students in Port of Spain Prison and members of the debate team in all ten prisons who was convicted of murder and he won his appeal. How much money has come out of taxpayers’ pockets to pay young men who were wrongfully arrested by the police?

I have questions every time someone is arrested in this country. Was a proper investigation done? Is this a case of rival gangs calling an opposing gang member’s name? What solid evidence do the police have?

Last week I read a newspaper report which said newly appointed Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh had expressed deep appreciation to outgoing Chief Justice Ivor Archie for what he described as a “significant contribution” to the judiciary over 18 years. He highlighted Archie’s leadership through the covid19 pandemic, the introduction of electronic filing and virtual courtrooms, and the establishment of specialised courts.

Court delays, which don’t appear to concern or embarrass the judiciary, still define the system. Still, Boodoosingh said, “Trinidad and Tobago owes our outgoing Chief Justice the deepest debt of gratitude.”

The most important piece of legislation to come out of this country in the last 50 years was the right to bail for murder accused, which former inmate, the late Akili Charles, fought for with Anand Ramlogan and his legal team.

A few years ago, I sat on a panel about criminal justice at the Bocas Lit Festival. Former chief justice Archie sat in the front row. He stood and eloquently presented his beliefs about the justice system and the progress he claimed it was making. When he asked the panel what we thought about that, I said, “It doesn’t feel like progress to those of us inside prisons.”

Every day I ask myself, what is the purpose of prisons in this country when the waiting period to complete trials grows longer? The murder detection rate is low. Investigations are often haphazard. Many innocent people sit in prison. Many of the accused have their cases thrown out of court, and the police, with their lacklustre record, have decided it is prudent to create their own prison system.

My main fear is not crime. It’s how easy it is to get thrown into prison in this country.