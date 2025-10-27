West Indies grab 1-0 T20 series lead against Bangladesh

West Indies batsman Rovman Powell. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh with a 16-run victory in the first contest in Chattogram, on October 27.

Batting first, West Indies openers Alick Athanaze and Brandon King put on 59 for the first wicket, but did not pick up boundaries as often as they would have liked.

The pair got West Indies to 59 in the ninth over when Athanaze, attempting a reverse sweep, could only manage to play it onto his stumps. The left-handed batsman was sent back to the pavilion for 34 off 27 balls.

King, who struggled to find the fence regularly during his innings, was dismissed for 33 off 36 deliveries. The next ball, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed got the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford for duck as West Indies slipped to 82/3 in the 13th over.

Captain Shai Hope and former skipper Rovman Powell had some repairs to do. The renovations were slow at first, but the work progressed nicely as both batsmen started to find the boundaries regularly to guide West Indies to 165/3 in 20 overs.

Hope and Powell finished with almost identical statistics. Hope ended on 46 not out off 28 balls with one four and four sixes and Powell was unbeaten on 44 off 28 balls, hitting one four and four sixes. Ahmed was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh, grabbing 2/36 in four overs.

In response, Bangladesh made a blistering start to their innings but lost wickets in the process. The home team raced to 29 in 2.5 overs, but lost the wickets of Tanzid Hasan for 15 and captain Litton Das for five.

The fielding by the West Indies was brilliant as Romario Shepherd took a spectacular diving catch running backwards to dismiss Hasan and then left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein grabbed a sharp one-handed catch off his own bowling.

West Indies continued to snatch wickets regularly as Bangladesh stumbled to 149 all out in 19.4 overs. Pacers Jason Holder and Jayden Seales both picked up three wickets for West Indies, taking 3/31 and 3/32 respectively in their four overs.

Hosein also had a solid showing as he ended with 2/22 in four overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, batting at number seven, struck 33 off 27 balls.

The second match of the series will be held on October 29 from 8 am TT time.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 165/3 (20 overs) (Shai Hope 46 not out, Rovman Powell 44 not out, Alick Athanaze 34, Brandon King 33; Taskin Ahmed 2/36) vs BANGLADESH 149 (19.4 overs) (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 33, Towhid Hridoy 28; Jason Holder 3/31, Jayden Seales 3/32, Akeal Hosein 2/22). West Indies won by 16 runs.