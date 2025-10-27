'Warship not just here for training' – public worried about possible Gravely fallout

Spectators looking on as the USS Gravely docks at the Port of Port of Spain on October 26. - Lincoln Holder

CURIOUS onlookers gathered at the Port of Spain waterfront on October 26 to catch a glimpse of the US naval vessel USS Gravely which is docked in TT for a joint training exercise with the TT Defence Force.

Escorted by two tug boats and Coast Guard vessels, the boat docked at around 9.30 am at the port in Port of Spain.

After it docked, increased security presence was noticeable with marked and unmarked police vehicles, and both uniformed and plain clothes officers seen near the Cruise Ship complex.

Onlookers at ground level struggled to see the vessel as it was partially hidden by fences and a tug moored in front of it, however, guests on the upper floors of the Hyatt hotel had an unrestricted view of the ship.

The warship will be in TT for five days as part of the training exercise which ends on October 30.

Members of the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit are expected to be on board and will participate in the exercise.

Approximately sixty members of the TT Defence Force will also be engaged in training including infantry officers, medics, troops from the Engineer Battalion (Cumuto Barracks), signallers and Special Forces troops.

The boat's arrival comes amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and the US.

So far, the US has claimed that its military has attacked and destroyed 11 vessels in regional waters, killing 49 alleged drug traffickers in the process.

The USS Gravely is a part of the US naval force in regional waters since early September that has carried out the attacks.

US president Donald Trump has labelled regional drug traffickers and their organisations as "narco terrorists."

Trump has since announced that he has approved covert military operations in Venezuela and is considering US military to attack land targets associated with drug trafficking in the region as well.

TT Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has welcomed the presence of the US Navy in the region and the USS Gravely's visit to the country.

Persad-Bissessar has praised the US military's efforts, including the bombings, against drug traffickers in the region that she insists is not a zone of peace. She has said all drug traffickers should be "killed violently."

'There's always calm before a storm'

However, several of the onlookers at the port said they believe TT should have remained neutral in its stance as they expressed concern over the possible fallout facing TT if the US and Venezuela go to war.

A man said he came with his son to witness “history in the making,” adding he did not believe claims the vessel was here only because of the training exercise.

“I think this is a strategic move.

“With what’s happening globally and the rhetoric we’ve been hearing from the White House and the Pentagon, I can’t believe this ship is here just for a friendly visit or just for training.”

He called on the government to “be honest” with public adding citizens are the ones who will suffer the most if there is any fallout.

“Our leaders are telling us to stay calm, but there’s always calm before the storm. We’re not getting the full picture.”

He warned the government’s support for the US coupled with the ship’s presence could spark serious concerns in Venezuela.

“If we align too closely with one side, we risk becoming targets.”

“When these warships go back home, Venezuela remains our neighbour, and when you are perceived as open allies to the US, you can now become enemies to the other party.”

“They can now think of us as enemies of Venezuela and what happens then? And these ships can become targets, so we become targets for hosting them.”

He believes things can only get worse given how the issue is progressing.

“This is what we have to be worried about. The fall out of war. We may not be an active participant but we could see pain from the fall out and for helping allies who are their enemies.”

He said problems surrounding issues such as illegal immigration and foreign exchange will worsen if a war begins.

“This doesn't just land on the houses of those who encourage actions.”

“It's the citizens, the whole country that will feel it, so we need some clarity on the issue and we are not getting that. We don't want to be dragged along into something that we don't really want.”

Another man noted his conversations with friends in the US military had left him concerned as he believed, based on war patterns, it was not unreasonable to see TT getting dragged into any conflict.

Noting the open support of the government for the US, he pointed out it is logical that the US will set up a “forward operating base” in TT if it gets into any conflict with Venezuela.

“If Venezuela ever decides to respond to a perceived threat, it’s logical they’d target the closest US forward base.”

He too warned, “Even if we’re not part of the conflict, we’ll still feel the effects, whether it’s through migration, economic instability, or security risks. If TT is seen as co-operating with the US, then we could easily be viewed as an enemy by others.”

The man explained his reason for visiting the boat is more sentimental as he came from a military family, and his late father once took him to see a US naval vessel that was docked in TT.

He said he plans to do the same with his son before the ship leaves but noted the sentimental aspect of the ship’s visit has not diminished his concerns.

“I bought food and emergency supplies to last about two weeks in the event anything happens.”

Nobody planning to leave TT

Some people, however, say they have adopted a “wait-and-see” approach while others have flat out dismissed any need for worry.

A Chinese man, who sat on the waterfront with six fishing rods laid out next to him and their lines hanging lazily in the water, said he was not worried at all.

He said despite US president Donald Trump’s posturing, he did not believe the ship’s presence was something to be concerned about.

“For now, this is not something to fear. It's a boat docking.”

He added, though, “If war breaks out elsewhere, that’s a different story, and TT may experience the fallout.”

While the thoughts on the warship's presence differed, one thread remained constant, that no one had any plans to leave TT regardless of the fallout.

“This is my country, this is where I born and grow. Why should I leave?” asked the man who was with his son.

“You always want better for your children, but that is not something I’m thinking about doing.”

The other man who plans to take his son to see the ship added, “I’m haven’t considered that. I mean you never know what the future might hold, but right now, no, that is not something I have thought about.”