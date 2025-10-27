Venezuela: Trinidad and Tobago helping US start a war — Warship worries

Venezuela Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez -

HOURS after US naval warship USS Gravely docked at the Port of Spain port, the Venezuelan government released a statement denouncing what it describes as “military provocation” by TT, which it believes is intended to start a war.

In the statement issued on October 26, Venezuela said the joint TT-US military exercise scheduled for October 26 to 30, was a “hostile provocation” and a “serious threat to the peace of the Caribbean.”

Venezuela further claimed that the arrival of the USS Gravely in Trinidadian waters is part of a larger military operation designed to spark a conflict in the region.

Members of the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit and approximately sixty members of the TT Defence Force including infantry officers, medics, troops from the Engineer Battalion (Cumuto Barracks), signallers and Special Forces troops will engage in the exercise.

The boat’s arrival comes amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and the US.

So far, the US has claimed that its military has attacked and destroyed 11 vessels in regional waters, killing 49 alleged drug traffickers in the process. US President Donald Trump has also openly agitated for regime change in Venezuela accusing president Nicolas Maduro of leading a drug cartel and insisting he should step down.

Venezuela claimed, in its statement, to have captured a group of mercenaries with direct links to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). It said intelligence from the group revealed the US is planning a military confrontation with Venezuela.

“A false flag attack is under way from waters bordering TT, or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory itself, which will generate a full military confrontation against our country.”

Venezuela compared the situation to historical incidents involving the US, including the explosion of the Battleship Maine in 1898 and the Gulf of Tonkin incident in 1964, both of which led to military conflicts in Cuba and Vietnam respectively.

In a statement on Facebook, Venezuela’s Minister of Defence Vladimir Padrino Lopez said, “War is always preceded by disinformation, manipulation and lies. That’s why the US government is looking for an incident to justify military aggression against our nation.”

Venezuela also accused Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of renouncing TT’s sovereignty and folding to the US.

“The government… has renounced the sovereignty of TT to act as a military colony subordinate to US hegemonic interests, turning its territory into a US aircraft carrier for the war throughout the Caribbean against Venezuela, Colombia, and all of South America.”

“By folding to Washington’s militaristic agenda, Persad-Bissessar not only intends to attack Venezuela – a country that has always maintained a policy of energy co-operation, mutual respect, and Caribbean integration – and break our historic bonds of brotherhood.” It claimed the boat strikes by US authorities violated several international agreements and principles including those crafted to and approved by the UN, Caricom and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“These are not defensive exercises. This is a colonial operation of military aggression that seeks to turn the Caribbean into a space for lethal violence and US imperial domination.”

The statement referenced the recent alleged deaths of TT citizens Chad Joseph and Rishi Samaroo who are believed to have been on board the boat struck by US missiles on October 14.

It described Persad-Bissessar’s support for the ongoing strikes as a “surrender and betrayal” of TT’s constitutional principles.

“Innocent fishermen have been victims of extra-judicial executions in the Caribbean Sea, revealing the repressive and criminal nature of the current government, which fires on its own people under the call ‘kill them all’ and celebrates that Trinidadians are summarily executed while opening the doors to murderous foreign troops.”

The Venezuelan government ended its statement by vowing to not be intimidated by what it described as “war cries,” adding its armed forces will remain “alert and mobilised.”

Ministry: TT government ‘values’ Venezuela relationship

The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, in a subsequent statement, reiterated the purpose of the USS Gravely’s visit saying both TT and the US “have been clear about the specific purpose of this visit.”

It pointed to recent statements by both governments, and comments by Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers during a news conference at the ministry’s St Clair office on October 26 before Venezuela issued its statement.

The statement said, “The visit of the USS Gravely aims to bolster the fight against transnational crime and build resilience through training, humanitarian activities, and security cooperation.

“It will also strengthen the long-standing partnership between both countries which has provided enhanced medical care and disaster preparedness, improved lives, and strengthened communities in TT.”

It added, “The government has repeatedly made it clear that it values this country’s relationship with the people of Venezuela given our shared history and close fraternal relations.”

The statement reiterated the government’s commitment to the people of the Caribbean “for the creation of a safer, stronger and more prosperous region.”

Sobers ‘welcomes’ US warship’s presence

Speaking at the earlier media conference, Sobers dismissed concerns over the warship’s presence saying he welcomes it instead.

Sobers said the ship’s presence was planned months ago and suggested the decision was made after Tradewinds, a regional military exercise.

“One of the things coming out of Tradewinds was that our naval capability may not have been at optimum operative capacity. So a request was made for assistance in that regard.”

“The USS Gravely is here in furtherance of that request and we welcome them being here.”

He said the ship’s presence demonstrated that the US continues to be “a very strong partner” to TT.

“The people to people linkages, and the technological linkages that will come out of this visit of the ship for this very, very short period of time… We appreciate it.”

He added the US military personnel aboard the warship will also carry out humanitarian efforts including donations to a school in collaboration with Persad-Bissessar.

Sobers also said, although an ambassador had not yet been appointed, TT had a full diplomatic contingent in Venezuela.

“Nobody has moved. Nobody has run and gone anywhere. Everybody is in place, work is operating as per normal. And there are no issues.”

“They have a very good working relationship with all arms of government in Caracas.”

He said that ambassadorial post was among several still to be filled, but stressed there is no diplomatic spat between both countries, describing Venezuela’s ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero as his friend.

“I always been in constant contact with Alvaro. I call him by his first name because we are very good friends, and we have no issues with Venezuela.”

Opposition: Venezuela-TT tension ‘completely unnecessary’

Former foreign affairs minister Dr Amery Browne, in response to Newsday’s queries, said the government’s recklessness has led TT into a “completely unnecessary and increasing tension” with a neighbouring state.

He said the situation was “brought on by the reckless and belligerent rhetoric of the current Government, and by the Prime Minister’s very cavalier and dismissive approach to the universality of international law and the UN Charter.”

Browne added the Opposition will continue to hold the government to account for their “isolationist stance” against Caricom solidarity and it of “farming out” TT’s foreign policy.

He claimed diplomacy and statecraft were “alien concepts” to Persad-Bissessar and her government.

He called on her to take her cue from her regional counterparts who he said, “without exception have maintained regional solidarity and charted a far more prudent and responsible position on the Zone of Peace and on the use of force and the threat of the use of force in our region.”