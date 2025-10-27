Venezuela suspends Trinidad and Tobago gas deals

Venezuela vice president Delcy Rodriguez -

VENEZUELAN Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodríguez has condemned Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, claiming she has aligned with the US in an aggressive campaign against Venezuela.

As a result, Rodríguez announced Venezuela will suspend and withdraw from all gas agreements with Trinidad and Tobago, originally signed in 2015 and renewed earlier this year.

At a media briefing on state television network Telesur on October 27, Rodríguez said Venezuela sought peace, solidarity and mutual development among neighbouring countries, contrasting this with what she called a US-led war for control of the region’s energy resources.

She alleged TT has allowed its territory to be used as a base for US military operations and false-flag attacks intended to blame Venezuela, and that the TT government had adopted a hostile stance motivated by a desire to seize Venezuelan oil and gas resources.

Rodríguez further accused the government of supporting violence and undermining regional peace, arguing that such actions violate the co-operative principles guiding Caribbean nations.

The announcement came 24 hours after Venezuela accused TT of provocation and collaboration with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Venezuela said the visit of the USS Gravely, a US warship, in TT, from October 26-30, was an escalation of US aggression.