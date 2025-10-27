TTCB wins $560k judgment against ex-employee

Hall of Justice -

Former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) accounting executive Alicia David-Simon has been ordered by the High Court to repay the board a total of $560,234.31 after failing to appear to answer a claim brought against her.

The judgment in default was delivered on September 25. The court also ordered that the sum accrue interest of five per cent every year from the date of the judgment until full payment is made.

The High Court decision came after ex-TTCB accounting executive David-Simon failed to file an appearance or defence within the time required after being served with the board’s claim form, statement of case and amended statement of case on August 5.

As a result, the court granted the TTCB’s request for a default judgment. The judgment, signed by assistant registrar Ryan Grant, said the amount awarded covers debt, interest and legal costs.

David-Simon was served with a certified copy of the judgment on October 6 by a bailiff. The document showed that she signed the acknowledgement of receipt on the same day.

The court’s decision came as police continue to probe allegations of financial misappropriation within the TTCB, where more than $500,000 is believed to have been mismanaged over a four-year period.

The investigation was launched after removed treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo alerted board members in late 2023 about the suspected diversion of funds by a former employee, who had since resigned.

Chaitoo, though, was removed as treasurer via a vote of no confidence after the board confirmed that he breached the code of ethics by sharing information to the police and media, without board approval. Chaitoo appealed his removal but the decision was upheld by the Supreme Appellate Committee.

Despite the ongoing police investigation, the board opted to pursue David-Simon in the civil court to recover the funds she was accused of misappropriating.

The board confirmed, in June, through attorneys Henry Chase and Navindra Ramnanan that they did not want to pursue this matter as a criminal case.

Despite the legal victory, TTCB president Azim Bassarath refrained from commenting on the court’s decision when Newsday contacted him on October 26.

Bassarath returned as TTCB president uncontested at its elections on October 25. It is Bassarath's sixth consecutive term at the helm of the TTCB since coming into power in 2009.

However, it may be his last in charge as the revised TTCB regulations debar him from serving more than two consecutive terms.