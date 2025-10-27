Trinidad and Tobago to gather hurricane-relief supplies for Jamaica

A man wades through a flooded street ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, October 27. - AP PHOTO

THE government, in partnership with key stakeholders, is expected to launch a national collection drive to gather relief supplies for Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

“These supplies will be sent to Jamaica to assist those most in need, particularly in vulnerable communities expected to face the brunt of the hurricane’s impact,” a statement from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said.

“TT has always answered the call to help our Caribbean neighbours in times of crisis, and we will do so again. Together, we will stand with Jamaica and help them rebuild stronger and safer in the days ahead.”

The statement was issued on the afternoon of October 27 as Hurricane Melissa edged closer to Jamaica. Persad-Bissessar also offered her “heartfelt solidarity” to the government and people of Jamaica.

Persad-Bissessar highlighted that this powerful storm poses a serious threat to life and livelihood, and that TT stands resolutely with its Caribbean brothers and sisters during this challenging time.

“In this spirit of care, concern, and compassion, I call upon the people of TT to keep the people of Jamaica in their thoughts and prayers. Let us come together as one Caribbean family to provide much-needed relief,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“I encourage citizens, businesses, community groups, and organisations to donate essential items. Collection venues will be shared consequently. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference.”

She said together, the people of TT can bring hope and comfort to Jamaica in this time of great need.

She added, “In moments like these, our strength lies in our solidarity and shared humanity.”

The TT government is mobilising to provide immediate assistance to Jamaica in various aspects.

“We are prepared to offer manpower, technical resources, emergency supplies and foodstuffs, to aid relief and recovery efforts,” she said, adding that this information had been communicated to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

To ensure a co-ordinated national response, she said the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), the TT Defence Force (TTDF), the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs will work cohesively to deliver critical support.

“Our Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs has been in active communication with the TT High Commission in Jamaica to monitor the situation and provide assistance to our citizens currently in Jamaica,” she said.

She recalled that Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers outlined these ongoing efforts at a news conference on October 26.

Hurricane Melissa, which is a category-five storm, was expected to make landfall by nightfall or early the next day.

The Caribbean nation is on high alert, and at a press conference on the afternoon of October 27, the Jamaican leader said his administration is “prepared as can be.”

Despite previous disasters, including Hurricane Beryl, Holness said he is a firm believer that “God had guarded us with His mighty hands.”

He acknowledged that several Caricom leaders have been praying for Jamaica.