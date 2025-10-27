Ramkissoon elected TTCB treasurer, John remains 2nd VP

TTCB president Azim Bassarath, right, and 2nd vice president Kerwin John -

Stephen Ramkissoon has retained his post as treasurer of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) at the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM) and elections held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on October 25.

Ramkissoon, who was appointed treasurer in January this year, after his predecessor Kiswah Chaitoo was removed following a January 10, 2024 motion of no confidence against him, will continue in the role for a four-year term, like all other executive members who were also appointed.

Ramkissoon defeated unrelated Central Sports owner and businessman Richard Ramkissoon 29-12 for the position.

Incumbent Kerwin John, Tobago Cricket Association head, retained his post as a second vice-president courtesy a 27-13 win over Red Force chairman of selectors Rajendra Mangalie.

Central Zone’s Avinash Suruj was elected third vice-president, bettering veteran cricket administrator Parasram Singh 29-12 at the polls.

Five administrators also joined the executive with membership status. They are Ravi Teeluck (35 votes), Anand Rampersad (34 votes), Ann Brown John (32 votes), Frank Simmons (31 votes) and Mitra Ragoonanan (29 votes). Missing out was Secondary Schools Cricket League’s first vice-president Sharaz Mohammed who received only ten votes.

As previously reported, Azim Bassarath’s presidential post was retained uncontested.

Bassarath has been at the helm since 2009, and will serve his sixth consecutive term. However, this will likely be Bassarath’s final term since recently amended regulations limit presidents to two successive four-year terms, before they must step aside for one term.

Also nominated unopposed were Altaf Baksh for the position of first vice-president and attorney-at-law Henry Chase for the duties as general secretary.

TTCB elections committee secretary Ammar Samaroo confirmed that the voting process was seamless.

“Everything went extremely smoothly and according to plan. There were no hiccups and issues. The procedure is that the elections committee will prepare a report and submit to TTCB, which we did. TTCB would take it from there,” he said on October 26.