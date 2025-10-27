Port of Port of Spain services relocated to Port of Pt Lisas

A transport ship docked at the Port of Port of Spain. - File photo

THE Customs and Excise Division, in collaboration with the Port Authority of TT, the Port of Port of Spain (PPOS) and the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Ltd (PLIPDECO), has implemented co-ordinated measures to effectively manage vessel traffic operations at the Port of Port of Spain from October 22-30.

Those measures have been put in place owing to the presence of the USS Gravely, docked at the port from October 26-30.

In a statement on October 26, the Finance Ministry said the three entities had been working collaboratively to facilitate the temporary optional redirection and processing of vessels and cargo at the Port of Point Lisas, ensuring that shipping lines, agents and shippers who chose to use that option would allow for customers to receive their cargo as anticipated.

It said the ports’ management teams had been working to ensure seamless berthing, cargo handling and documentation processes.

“Be advised that the PPOS has forwarded all relevant information to the Port of Point Lisas, and interested agents have provided their vessel details and are now included in the vessel schedule at the Port of Point Lisas. PPOS has advised the shipping agents to contact their vessel agents to indicate the availability of services at the Port of Point Lisas.

“Customs and Excise Officers have been deployed to support additional inspection and clearance operations at both ports.”

The ministry said accommodations had been made for full export and transshipment containers that were in inventory at the Port of Port of Spain to be transferred to the Port of Point Lisas.

“Customs and Excise has implemented measures to ensure minimal disruptions to normal customs port operations allowing for a seamless and timely transfer of containers from the Port of Port of Spain to the Port of Point Lisas. The Port of Point Lisas has extended its gate hours operations to accommodate all requests for service.”

It said this arrangement would remain in effect until October 30 to ensure that containers for export could be transferred from the Port of Port of Spain to the Port of Point Lisas efficiently and without delay.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to ensuring national trade resilience and operational flexibility within TT’s port network. The teams have worked closely to ensure the efficient accommodation of all vessels and to maintain the integrity of cargo flows across both ports. The agencies wish to express their appreciation to all stakeholders for their cooperation. Continuous updates will be provided as normal operations resume at the Port of Port of Spain.”