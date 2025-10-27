Partygoers cause Tobago tour boat to sink

Nylon Pool

Partygoers caught up in the enjoyment at Nylon Pool, Tobago caused the boat they were on to partially sink on Saturday.

Reports said the Rush Hour glass-bottom boat departed from Pigeon Point Jetty with 65 passengers around 4 pm on October 25 for a reef tour.

However, around 6.15 pm, while at the Nylon Pool jetty, the boat experienced difficulties because patrons of other reef boats began coming on board. That caused the back of the boat to sink below the water.

Patrons were taken off the vessel by pirogue operators.

Officers of the Crown Point Police Station responded.