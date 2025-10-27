One Seed for Change Initiative redefines youth empowerment

Participants at YAEM project sponsored by Digicel Foundation and Shell Caribbean with Dr Lorraine Waldropt-Ferguson, founder of the One Seed for Change Initiative, left and YAEM facilitator, agriculturalist, behavioural sciences specialist and youth development leader Khalil Joseph, right. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“Believe in the power of your ideas. The future isn’t something that happens to you – it’s something you build,” said Dr Lorraine Waldropt-Ferguson, founder of the One Seed for Change Initiative NGO – an organisation she describes as redefining youth empowerment through innovation, mentorship and purpose-driven programmes.

Managing director of Green Entrepreneur Consultancy Ltd and an agricultural economist, Waldropt-Ferguson and her team design transformative programmes which blend experiential learning with community engagement. She is also a lecturer at UWI, chair of the Food Security and Fisheries Committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce and a passionate advocate for sustainable livelihoods, climate resilience and youth empowerment across the Caribbean.

Waldropt-Ferguson explained that The One Seed for Change initiative is focused on improving lives and livelihoods through nature-based strategies that promote food security, environmental conservation and community resilience. Rooted in the philosophy, “Teach a man to fish… invest in a sustainable livelihood,” the organisation’s projects connect youth, families and civic groups, fostering social responsibility and self-reliance while strengthening food systems across the country.

Youth Apprenticeship and Entrepreneurship Movement

At the heart of the NGO’s work is the Youth Apprenticeship and Entrepreneurship Movement (YAEM) – a national model designed to equip young people with real-world skills, hands-on experience and entrepreneurial mindsets. As Waldropt-Ferguson explained, YAEM was inspired by the need to close the gap between academic knowledge and practical, livelihood-based learning.

“Too often, traditional education leaves young people without the skills, mindset or confidence to navigate real-world challenges or create meaningful work” she pointed out. “YAEM bridges that gap by combining entrepreneurship, technical skill-building and civic engagement through experiential learning. It prepares youth to not only seek employment but to create opportunities, develop enterprises and contribute to their communities.”

YAEM is built around four pillars – Food and Agriculture, Media and Communication, Visual and Performing Arts and Environment and Nature-Based Enterprises. “These pillars represent critical sectors where innovation, sustainability and youth empowerment can lead to meaningful economic and social transformation,” she said.

Asked what sets YAEM apart from other youth training or entrepreneurship programmes, YAEM facilitator, agriculturalist, behavioural sciences specialist and youth development leader Khalil Joseph, emphasised it is the holistic and community-driven approach. The initiative focuses not merely on job preparation but on cultivating livelihoods that create meaningful impact.

As he explained, “YAEM doesn’t just train youth for jobs – it trains them for livelihoods…jobs which affect lives and vice versa – it develops them as citizens, creators and changemakers.” He further noted that the programmes are also designed around real-world projects like food security initiatives and youth media campaigns, ensuring that learning is authentic and impactful.

Participants, aged 12-25, are guided through hands-on field experiences, where they learn directly from professionals across sectors – from farmers pioneering hydroponic systems to digital creators shaping new media landscapes. “We believe young people learn best by doing, reflecting and applying,” emphasised Waldropt-Ferguson. This hands-on approach enables participants to transform theory into practice by designing, leading and evaluating community-based projects that strengthen leadership, planning and critical thinking skills. She added that this method helps build what she calls ‘cognitive capital’ – a blend of intellectual, emotional and social capabilities that nurture adaptability, innovation and responsible citizenship.

YAEM’s impact is most visible through its targeted programmes such as Reach, Kairi Rise and Agro-ecological Live Field Experiences – each designed to meet young people where they are and equip them for growth.

Raising Empowered Agents for Community Hope

Through Reach (Raising Empowered Agents for Community Hope), youth teams (between the ages of 14-18) design and execute food security projects, including backyard gardens and wellness drives. The programme, according Waldropt-Ferguson, was created to do exactly what its name suggests – to raise empowered agents for community hope. “It’s about giving young people not only the knowledge but also the confidence, structure and purpose to become active changemakers in their communities” she stressed. Structured over one academic year, with a series of guided modules that help students understand their role as citizens and problem-solvers, Joseph explained, “Each project, whether environmental or social, builds both competence and confidence.”

Kairi Rise

Meanwhile, Kairi Rise focuses on mentorship and skills training, matching young participants with professionals from fields like agro-processing, creative arts, eco-tourism and digital media. The initiative aims to build entrepreneurial appetite, broaden career horizons, and empower youth to envision and pursue diverse fields of opportunity.

Agro-ecological Field Experiences

The Agro-ecological Field Experiences immerse participants in sustainable farming, renewable energy and food innovation. They visit local farms, eco-enterprises and processing facilities, learning how to transform environmental awareness into opportunity.

Loud

Among YAEM’s most dynamic offshoots is Loud (Listen. Observe. Understand. Deliver.), a youth media empowerment programme that teaches storytelling, journalism and digital ethics. “Youth voices often go unheard and Loud gives them the tools to change that,” said Waldropt-Ferguson. “Participants learn to amplify positive narratives, highlight community issues and use communication as a tool for advocacy and leadership. It builds confidence and equips young people to take ownership of their stories and their futures” she added.

Graduates of Loud are now contributing to community media, producing their own podcasts and working with NGOs to raise awareness on issues such as mental health, climate change and gender equality.

Expanding partnerships

YAEM’s success is supported by partnerships with government agencies, local businesses and international collaborators. It is expanding across the Caribbean, building a regional model that reflects local culture, economy and potential. The initiative promotes youth exchanges, mentorship and innovation platforms to unlock homegrown talent and self-reliance.

A major driver of this growth is inspiration from the Netherlands’ model – a global leader in linking agriculture, education and entrepreneurship – and steps towards a partnership with YAEM. The Dutch MBO system, led by institutions like the Aeres Group, emphasises practical, skills-based learning in climate-smart agriculture and food innovation.

By adapting this model, YAEM aims to empower Caribbean youth, strengthen food systems and nurture a generation of agro-entrepreneurs and community leaders. As Waldropt-Ferguson explained, YAEM is “about building a generation of thinkers, doers and innovators – and setting the foundation for many generations to come.”

Passion for youth

Asked what drives their passion for youth, Waldropt-Ferguson shared that it “comes from lived experience – seeing firsthand how education, mentorship and purpose can change lives.” Growing up in Sangre Grande in a family of cocoa farmers, she said those humble beginnings shaped her belief that “a livelihood is more sustainable than a job, because it’s intertwined with our lives and that of others.” Her vision, she explained, is to create the same kind of opportunity for today’s youth – to help them find purpose and pride through meaningful, community-rooted work.

Joseph reflected on his upbringing in Morvant Laventille, a community often misunderstood but rich in resilience. “I never saw myself as poor or at-risk,” he said. “My spirituality and the elders in my community became my teachers.” That sense of belonging now fuels his mission with YAEM, which he described as “a space where young people can find mentors, learn real skills and chart their own path with courage and integrity.”

So how does the facilitator respond to youth who may be disengaged with school or sceptical about their future? Joseph explained, “We meet them where they are. YAEM’s array of programmes are designed to reignite curiosity and self-belief. We emphasise that education is not confined to classrooms – it’s lived through experience. Once young people see their ideas take root in real projects, they rediscover their motivation and begin to view themselves as capable contributors to society.”

Asked what his advice to young people is, Joseph shared that it will always be this – be mindful. “Take time to think deeply about your life, your purpose, your choices and the outcomes you create. Everything begins with a thought; every dream, every mistake, every success.” He further noted that what individuals think consistently shapes who they become. “When your thoughts are clear, your actions will follow with intention. Life is not something that simply happens to you – it’s something you design through awareness, reflection and faith in your own ability to grow. At YAEM, that’s what we’re teaching – to think, to act, and to build with purpose.”

Support for these initiatives can take many forms – mentorship, sponsorship and advocacy. Joseph explained that parents can encourage participation, communities can host projects and the corporate sector can invest in training, equipment or internship opportunities. Each partnership, he noted, helps sustain “a movement that prepares youth to lead with purpose, creativity, and resilience.”

Both Waldropt-Ferguson and Joseph envision YAEM growing into a Caribbean-wide network for youth empowerment and innovation, linking agriculture, the arts, media and green enterprise with partnerships in international hubs. “Locally, we plan to expand into more schools and communities; regionally, we aim to formalise exchange programmes, incubators and training centres that prepare youth to become leaders in sustainable development and social entrepreneurship” Joseph said.

But as the NGO expands its reach, its goal remains planting seeds of opportunity in every community. As Waldropt-Ferguson affirmed, “Our youth are not problems to be solved – they are solutions waiting to be cultivated.” She encouraged individuals to “Start small, stay curious and never underestimate the impact one seed of action can have on your community and your life.”

The organisation visits schools through PTAs etc and interested individuals can join the initiative by e-mailing: oneseed4change@gmail.com, reachprogramme101@gmail.com or call 492-8547 or 705-5859 or visit Instagram @ oneseed4change or Facebook: One Seed For Change