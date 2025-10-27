NLCL Nation's Cup to kick-off Xmas holidays

Adhriel John of Point Fortin FA, centre, challenges Jermiah Martin and Joshua Benjamin of Creek Sports and Cultural Club for the ball during the NLCL community summer cup at the Endinburgh 500 grounds, Chaguanas. - File photo

Several of Trinidad and Tobago’s top youth football academies and clubs are gearing up to go up against some of their Caribbean counterparts in the highly anticipated NLCL Nation’s Cup – International Holiday Fun Festival, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from December 19-21.

The international youth tournament will feature cash prizes, trophies and medals, with action in four age groups: Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15.

This event is the brainchild of organisers, Next Level Foundation. The foundation has previously hosted several NLCL Community Cup tournaments and Bermudez Biscuit Company’s Dixiee will make its return as an official brand sponsor.

In a media release, organisers thanked title sponsor, Next Level Consulting Ltd, as well as, partners, Agostini Ltd, Point Lisas Nitrogen Ltd and First Citizens for their support for youth football development.

City FC, Cox Coaching School, Creek Sports & Cultural Club, Dunstan Williams Soccer Academy, and Union Hall United are just a few of the nation’s top youth clubs and academies already registered to compete.

Apart from the football action, there will be DJs, a Family Fun Zone, live performances, as well as vendors with complimentary samples on site.

Foundation chairman Brian K Jordan said, “We have always been about communities coming together for healthy, family fun. Critically, youth development is another key and impactful outcome for huge events such as this.

"We look forward to an enjoyable and festive atmosphere during the Christmas holidays.”

Germaine Jordan, tournament chairperson advised, “There still are a few spaces left for youth academies and teams, and we invite even more corporate sponsors and partners to come on board to invest in the continued development of our young talented footballers.”

For more information, sponsors, partners, teams, vendors, and fans are invited to use the following platforms: NLCL Community Cup Instagram (@nlclcommunitycup), Facebook (NLCL Community Cup), phone 389-0516, or e-mail nextlvlconsulting@yahoo.com.