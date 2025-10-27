Kenderson Noray presents Rhythm of My Heart at Horizons Art Gallery

Savannah Poui -

Horizons Art Gallery presents Rhythm of My Heart, the latest solo exhibition by Kenderson Noray, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s well-loved contemporary artists.

A media release said, this collection promises to capture the rhythm and heart of his creative journey.

Born and raised in Paramin, a village celebrated for its steep hills, fertile lands and vibrant Parang music – Noray’s art is a vivid reflection of his roots. His paintings capture the laid-back charm of his people and the breathtaking scenery that defines his homeland. From a young age, Noray displayed a natural gift for art, participating in competitions from the age of 18 and often emerging victorious. A graduate of the UWI with a bachelor of arts in visual arts, he continues to expand his creative expression through both painting and film-making. Noray creates richly textured works that pulse with life and movement. With oil as his medium of choice, his bold brushstrokes and vibrant colour palettes infuse each canvas with rhythm and emotion, revealing both his technical skill and deep connection to his subjects, the release said.

His 2023 exhibition, DJoulie Mango, captivated audiences with vibrant portrayals of TT life and culture. In Rhythm of My Heart, Noray explores the emotional intensity of creation itself. Inspired by the Rod Stewart song of the same name, he shares: “In this case, I’m talking about the process of painting – painting quickly until I find my rhythm. Pouring all my love and thoughts into each piece, not waiting to see if they work or not, but painting purely with emotion.”

This new body of work continues Noray’s exploration of identity and spirit through vivid oil compositions featuring poui trees, the female form and captivating narrative scenes that resonate with a deep sense of cultural identity and shared human emotion. Noray’s work is featured in private collections across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, China and throughout the Caribbean, a testament to his far-reaching appeal and authentic voice as an artist, the release said.

The opening night of the exhibition can be attended on October 28 from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

The exhibition remains on view November 8 during the hours Mondays to Fridays, 8.30 am-5 pm, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

Admission is free.

For further info call 628-9769 or visit www.horizonsartgallery.com