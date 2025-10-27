Guyana Stock Exchange launches AI chatbot

Dr Patrick Antoine, CEO and technical director of the CPSO secretariat. - Photo courtesy CPSO

GUYANA Stock Exchange (GSE) has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Chatbot, which aims to provide real-time, comprehensive insights from company annual reports, market statistics and historical data.

The initiative, launched on October 13, saw collaboration between the GSE and WizdomCRM Guyana Inc with support from the Caricom Private Sector Organization (CPSO).

GSE general manager Sarojinie Rajaram said, "The launch of the GSE AI Chatbot represents more than technological advancement, it’s about empowering every Guyanese citizen with an AI-powered tool to understand, engage and participate confidently in the financial market,

"This is a historic step forward in democratising access to financial information."

The CPSO said the partnership reinforces its mission to create a harmonised regional capital market across Caricom as the AI chatbot strengthens regional linkages, collaboration and investor confidence throughout the region.

"This collaboration exemplifies Caricom’s drive toward innovation and inclusivity in regional finance,” said Dr Patrick Antoine, CEO and technical director of the CPSO secretariat

"By leveraging AI, we are shaping a Caribbean capital market that is smarter, stronger and more connected."

Having onboarded over 1,700 students on its AI Tutor Platform in collaboration with the Education Ministry, WizdomCRM said it hopes to extend that reach with the integration of its corporate enterprise AI Chatbot directly on the GSE website.

TT country manager for WizdomCRM, Charielle Plowden, said, "Every Guyanese citizen can now be exposed to real-world stock market concepts, company operations and financial literacy.

"The chatbot is powered by an advanced AI model trained on four years of public annual reports and historical data from each listed company, enabling it to deliver real-time, data-backed insights in simple and relatable language."