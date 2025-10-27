Furness Anchorage appoints two new directors

William Ferreira, executive chairman of Furness Anchorage. -

FURNESS Anchorage General Insurance Ltd has announced the appointment of Jo-Anne Julien and Roger Packer as non-executive directors.

Executive chairman William Ferreira said the new directors are expected to enhance the company’s oversight and long-term strategy.

"Both Ms Julien and Mr Packer are expected to strengthen the board and sub-committees in the areas of governance, investment management, strategic planning and growth," he said.

Julien, a founding partner at MG Daly and Associates and former chair of the Unit Trust Corporation, also serves on the board of the parent company, Furness Trinidad Ltd.

Packer is a former CEO of Tucker Energy and sits on several boards, including RBC Royal Bank TT, RBC Merchant Bank and Yara Trinidad.

Ferreira said the appointments align with the group’s commitment to prudent management and its long-standing reputation in the local insurance industry.

"Insurance is a promise to pay and Furness Anchorage General Insurance Ltd holds to that commitment," he said, highlighting the group’s 180th anniversary this year.

Established in 1979 as part of the government’s push to localise the insurance industry, Furness Anchorage is now one of the largest single-territory non-life insurers in TT, with group assets reportedly approaching $500 million.

The company is supported by global reinsurers through AON Reinsurance.

The firm, headquartered at Furness House, Port of Spain, is a subsidiary of Furness Trinidad Ltd – one of the country’s oldest and most diversified conglomerates, with operations spanning insurance, industrial supplies and distribution.

Ferreira said the company remains focused on stability, customer trust and growth as it continues to evolve in an increasingly competitive market.