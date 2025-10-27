Fire officers hold teens after theft at fire station

Fire officers responding to an alert in Port of Spain. - File photo

FIRE officers on October 27 held four teenagers, who, minutes earlier, allegedly stole several items at the Sangre Grande Fire Station while the officers slept.

During a routine security check in the wee hours of the morning, a fire officer at the station noticed some items were missing.

He alerted his colleagues who checked and realised some of their personal belongings were also missing.

People nearby told the officers about a group of teenagers they saw loitering near the station and leaving the compound minutes earlier.

The officers informed the police and went in search of the teens themselves.

They found them a short distance away and held them before taking them to the police station.

Police conducted their inquiries and were able to retrieve all the stolen items.

Fire Officers Association president Keone Guy told Newsday the lack of sufficient security measures at some fire stations have been an issue for some time.

He said the association intends to write Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro and acting Chief Fire officer Andy Hutchinson to discuss how any possible security gaps can be remedied.