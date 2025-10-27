Ekesa, Bailey cop UWI Half Marathon titles

Samantha Shukla comes in third in the women's category during the UWI International Half Marathon race at UWI SPEC on October 25, in St Augustine. - Daniel Prentice

Distance runners Alex Ekesa and Aniqah Bailey both improved on their performances from last year’s UWI SPEC International Half Marathon by running away with the overall men and women’s titles respectively at the 2025 edition, held on October 26.

Representing Trinidad and Tobago Road Runners Club, Ekesa completed the 21.1 kilometre distance in a speedy one hour, eight minutes and 33 seconds (1:08.33), for his first-ever UWI Half-Marathon title.

Bailey, representing Pace and Performance Factory, crossed the finish line in 1:30.36.

Last year, Ekesa placed second behind winner Tafari Waldron and Bailey finished just outside the medals in fourth. Both, however, recorded improved times.

Waldron (UTT Patriots), though, had no intentions of being left out of a podium place this time around, and still rallied to a solid second place finish, in 1:08.58. Likewise, Nicholas Romany (TTRRC), who was third in 2024, repeated the feat this year, but in a slower time of 1:11.06.

Rounding off the top five male finishers were Donnell Francis (TTRRC) in 1:12.33 and Darius Harding (Endurance Elite) in 1:13.31 respectively.

In the female division, Pacelink Elite’s Alexia John finished just under three minutes behind winner Bailey, clocking 1:33.09, to grab the silver medal. Last year’s champion, Samantha Shukla of TTRRC, slipped two places but still managed a credible third place overall in 1:33.33.

Unattached April Francis, who won the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K one day before, earned a worthy fourth place finish in one hour and 38 minutes while another unattached runner, Shari Thomas, was fifth in 1:40.17.

The combination of Ekesa, Romany and Francis saw them capture the overall team prize with Pace and Performance Factory’s Bailey, Shelton Clarke and Ramesh Kassie coming in second and Just Run Na’s Carlos Hadaway, Chad Reece and Shaquille Bobcombe taking third.

And in the 5K event, a trio of unattached distance runners – Kerry McLaren (18:18), Zidan Hamid (18:19) and Triston Bessor (19:26) – earned the top three male positions respectively.

Similarly, in the female equivalent, Praveen Ramdeo (19:20), Reeta Mathai (19:22) and Ziya Hosein Livingstone (23:47) were first, second and third, in that order.