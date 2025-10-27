Cordner to lead Trinidad and Tobago for Reggae Girlz friendly

Newly-appointed co-head coach of the TT senior women's team Damian Briggs. - Photo by Jonathan Ramnanansingh

KENNYA “Yaya” Cordner will wear the captain’s armband once again when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team face Jamaica women in a friendly fixture, on October 28, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, from 8 pm.

At a pre-match press conference, on October 27, newly appointed co-head coach Damian Briggs confirmed that the veteran forward will retain the captaincy as the team continues its rebuilding phase ahead of next month’s Concacaf Women’s qualifiers.

Briggs said his staff did not want to tinker too much with former women’s head coach Angus Eve’s structure ahead of the friendly, but would have broader discussions with staff after the match, on how they should move forward.

Cordner, who has not represented the national team in some time, brings leadership and experience to a group who have also been largely inactive for much of the past year. Briggs said her return to captaincy has been welcomed both on and off the field.

“(It's) The leadership skills that she shows both on and off the pitch. She’s a great mentor to the players that’s there, a great communicator between the players and also that sort of liaison between staff and players. Those are the qualities you want in your skipper—someone who can help drive in the tough times and help motivate us when things get difficult.”

The England-based coach, who now shares the national women’s team reins with former Soca Warriors midfielder Densill Theobald, said Cordner has looked sharp and motivated in training.

Ahead of the Jamaica test, Briggs, who only joined the TT set-up three weeks ago, said the clash versus the Reggae Girlz serves as an important benchmark for the rebuilding TT women's team.

The contest serves as prep ahead of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, set to kick off for TT away to Barbados on November 30. Also in group F are El Salvador and Honduras. These qualifiers take place during the FIFIA women’s international match window, spanning from November 2025, to February and April 2026.

On their Jamaican test, Briggs said, “You always want to play teams of a higher level because that gives you a good opportunity to judge where you are and benchmark certain things within the team. We’ve been working together for three weeks, and it’s been fantastic. We’ve seen a massive change—improvement every day. It’s not going to be easy, but we believe in ourselves and we want to represent the country to the best of our levels.”

Briggs, a UEFA A-License coach with over 15 years’ experience working across English academies such as Crystal Palace, Charlton, and Norwich, said he and Theobald have focused on building structure, team chemistry, and belief within a relatively short preparation window.

“We want to see us compete from top to bottom. We want to see our front line having a go, our midfielders supporting our defenders, together with the units as we play. We also want to see that structure that we’ve tried to build. We don’t just want to sit back and allow teams to come at us—we want to play competitive, attractive football that goes through the thirds and brings a thrill to people around the team.”

With just three foreign-based players called into this camp — including Maria-Frances Serrant and Kedie Johnson — Briggs said this match will primarily be a showcase for locally based talent.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to look at the more local-based players and assess them for what they are,” he added. “When we start to look further at some of the other players who play abroad, we’re trying to see what is the best blend or mix we can get between the best local ones and the best ones playing overseas. There’s a big emphasis on blending youthful players with some of the more experienced ones.”

Briggs said he also welcomes the “grandparent rule”, which allows players with TT heritage to represent the country even if they were born abroad.

Following his opening fixture, Briggs and his technical staff plan to conduct an in-depth review to identify areas for improvement as they prepare for the upcoming qualifiers.

“After this game, we’ll have meetings around the scouting network, different types of players, how we’re going to match up, and look at the opposition. We’re trying to get the best team possible to compete against the three teams in our group. They all play different styles, and we want to be able to adjust and become adaptable.”

Despite most of the local players currently out of season, Briggs believes the team’s work ethic will help close the gap against Jamaica’s more match-ready squad.

“We have to put things into perspective. Most of our players have been dormant, but they’ve been working really hard both as a collective and individually. I’ve seen players getting up and doing their own personal work on top of what we’ve been doing. They’ve worked tremendously hard because we want to put out a good show tomorrow and give the best of ourselves.”

For Briggs, who was appointed alongside Theobald earlier this month, the Jamaica clash marks the beginning of a new chapter for the women’s game in TT.

“As a TT national myself, it’s always good to represent the country and give something back,” he said. “It’s a joint effort, and I’m quite excited with the opportunity given. We just want to keep working and help the women achieve their goals.”

Kick-off at the Ato Boldon Stadium is set for 8 pm, with gates opening at 6 pm. Admission is $60.