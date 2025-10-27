Arrow ignites reading revolution in North East Trinidad

Students from Monte Video Government Primary School are elated to attend Literacy Day after participating in fun literacy games, puppet show by Nature Seekers, Nails free books and much more -

Over 200 students recently embarked on what can only be described as an adventure in reading, an extraordinary Literacy Day Extravaganza for students from 13 primary schools across North East Trinidad, stretching from Matura to Matelot.

The event, hosted at the Toco Regional Complex, was organised by the Arrow Foundation and sponsored by Perenco Trinidad, said a media release.

Under the theme Pages of Enchantment, students experienced the joy of learning through play, exploring activities inspired by wonder, storytelling and transformation. The day was designed to inspire curiosity, creativity and a renewed love for reading.

The event forms part of a broader literacy initiative, fully endorsed by the Ministry of Education, which has been working with the 13 participating schools and over 280 students since 2022. The programme provides:

· Brain-based technology software interventions to support literacy development

· Workshops for parents and teachers on trauma, divergent behaviour, and differentiated learning strategies

· Support for students at home.

Dr Alicia Lucien Baptiste, school supervisor representing the Ministry of Education, conveyed warm greetings from the Minister and highlighted the importance of literacy: “We recognise that literacy is foundational – it is the key that unlocks all other learning. When a child can read well, express themselves, and engage confidently with text, they become stronger learners, thinkers, and citizens. Our national goals of equity, quality,and access depend on a literacy base that is strong, vibrant, and inclusive.”

She also expressed gratitude to the Arrow Foundation for its years of dedication to literacy development and affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to deepeningcollaboration to expand effective literacy interventions across more schools, the release said.

Christopher Bonterre, managing director of the Arrow Foundation, reflected on the programme’s remarkable results: “Today is about celebrating the positive impact of the Arrow Multisensory Learning System, which is motivating students to learn and build self-esteem. This year, 92 per cent of SEA students in these 13 schools passed their exams – many securing their first-choice schools – overall 96 per cent of all students improved in their literacy skills some jumping years in their reading after just eight hours-a testament to the success of our partnership with schools and the Arrow Foundation.”

He added: “Perenco is collaborating with us to help children facing the greatest challenges. With every child we help to read and learn, we’re helping to build a stronger future for Trinidad and Tobago."