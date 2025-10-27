Angostura reports over $100m in profit

Bartender Neal Ramdhan pours Angostura's Symphony Premier Caribbean Rum into a glass. - File photo

ANGOSTURA Holdings Ltd has reported $757 million in revenue and a $145 million profit before tax for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Profit after tax stood at $104 million, a 10 per cent increase from the previous year. Total assets increased six per cent year-over-year to $1.9 billion, with a low debt ratio of 0.16.

Earnings per share also increased from $0.46 to $0.51

With a 182 per cent increase in Branded Rum sales and an eight per cent increase in Angostura Chill sales,the company’s international segment has grown by 18 per cent year-over-year. Export now makes up 45 per cent of total group revenue.

Angostura also recorded a three per cent domestic growth. In its Summary Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine months ended September 30, Angostura said this was driven by the launch of several ready-to-drink products.

Results from operating activities also saw an increase from $113 million to $124 million. Finance income increased by 42 per cent, fuelled by strong returns from US dollar investments, the company said.

Recently appointed Angostura chairman Gary Hunt said, “As we look ahead to the final quarter of 2025, we remain focused on sustaining long-term growth in revenue and profitability. We are energised by the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to maximising shareholder value through innovation, expansion, and operational excellence.”

Hunt, a former sports minister, was appointed to the Angostura board in August along with attorney-at-law Patricia Dindyal; founder of SM Group International Ltd, Shival Maharaj; former Massy Integrated Retail senior vice president, Roxane De Freitas; and current chairman of Colonial Life Insurance TT Ltd, Jennifer Fredrick.

Their appointments came after six of the company’s former directors resigned in June, and in the absence of a board, Angostura could not approve the final dividend of $0.28 per share, which had an original payment date of July 31, 2025.

In the first quarter of 2025, Angostura recorded a $33 million in profit before tax and surpassed a billion dollars in revenue for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.