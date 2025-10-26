Welcome, CJ, now tackle reforms

While the UNC government struggles to tackle the country’s numerous social, political and economic problems, it could hardly welcome another high-profile controversy – this time over the hurried appointment of Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, 55, as the country’s Chief Justice, after the sudden retirement of Ivor Archie as Chief Justice.

Of course, having known him for a long time and read some of his Appeal Court judgements, I feel obliged to support his deserving elevation under the quickened hands of acting President Wade Mark.

This wasn’t an acting appointment. Mark said he followed the Constitution, which states: “The Chief Justice shall be appointed by the President after consultation with the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition.” (Section 102.)

The judiciary’s media release congratulated Boodoosingh: “A jurist of exceptional distinction whose illustrious legal and judicial career is marked by unwavering dedication to the principles of fairness, transparency and operational excellence.”

Earlier this month, this column celebrated the “golden values” expressed by javelin gold-medal winner Keshorn Walcott, 400m silver-medallist Jereem Richards and the daring bravery of two Sea Lots rescuers who received Humming Bird Medals (Bronze), Terrance David and Deshawn Hamilton.

I did so because, together, they expressed the values of hard work, patience, sacrifice, determination, kindness and humility. As I said before, these are some of the “golden values” which this country badly needs now – not laziness, dependency, irresponsibility, hatred and financial squander.

At his installation address, CJ Boodoosingh said: “I wish to give the assurance that I will do my best. I understand the gravity and importance of this office and the trust in which I have entered with the people of TT.”

He added: “I wish to give you my commitment of hard work, of dedication to duty and that through it all, I will try to walk humbly.”

These are golden values too, coming from high up – values like hard, work, trust and humility should be appreciated by the legal and professional class.

Apart from his extensive professional training, law school service and outstanding work at the High and Appeal Courts, the new CJ also exemplifies the golden values of hard work, integrity and professional humility.

I am not sure how Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles’ concerns could be treated with, or what will happen when the substantive President, Christine Kangaloo, returns from her Dubai vacation on October 31.

Before leaving, in an earlier letter to Ms Beckles, she asked the latter for her views on Justice Prakash Moosai, 65, as acting Chief Justice. Justice Prakash served as acting CJ last year, in June, on the recommendation of then CJ Archie.

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in her reply to acting President Mark, said she agreed with him on selecting an Appeal Court judge as CJ, but had no preference.

At last month’s opening of the new law term, CJ Archie did give some notice of his retirement, but his October 22 unexpected retirement, with the substantive president away, invites speculation.

In any case, since the acting president carries similar powers to the substantive one, CJ Boodoosingh was legally appointed.

However, are questions about haste and uneven consultations enough to affect his appointment?

Once the dust settles, CJ Boodoosingh should seize the opportunity to take the judiciary out of its apparent slumber.

Bring deserving reforms. Tighten night-time courts for traffic and petty offences. He should keep a close watch on the provisions of the Legal Profession Act, especially its code of ethics.

Work with the Executive and Law Association to review the Mediation Act and preliminary hearings, bravely follow the British by establishing lay magistrates across the country, heal the social injustice inflicted by the Remand Yard. Stand up to any resistance.

Find out why former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi’s significant increase in judges apparently has not produced any significant decrease in case backlog. Find out what are the systemic challenges.

Do not abolish trial by jury, but instead, review the management and treatment of jurors who come to serve.

There are a lot of judicial repairs and reforms to undertake. Remember, the courts are not only for lawyers but, as the Privy Council noted, for the public interest.

CJ Boodoosingh seemed to understand this when he said last week: “I understand the gravity and importance of this office and the trust in which I have entered with the people of TT.”

So, to this humble but very knowledgeable public servant, my best wishes for continued judicial wisdom, and God speed.