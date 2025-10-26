We want peace now

On October 20, sometime before 4pm, I heard what sounded like a vehicle backfiring not far from home. Thinking it was one of those drag-racing cars making loud popping and banging sounds, I dismissed it, thinking it would soon stop.

But the explosions continued consistently and I realised it was someone bussing bamboo for Divali.

An hour later, the explosions were still active, almost with the regularity of a slowly ticking clock. The noise, while not as traumatising as fireworks, was still disturbing to my dogs. As I needed to go out for a short while, I gave then calming tablets, hoping to keep them less on edge until I returned. Driving out, I stopped at the noise source and beckoned to the two young men responsible. One came forward, smiling. I wished him Happy Divali before pointing out what he already knew – that the explosions had been going on for over an hour.

Thankfully, our exchange was civil. I told him that the noise disturbs animals and asked when they would stop. He said they would continue until seven (two hours later). I asked why they do it. Answers: 1, it’s fun, 2, it’s a tradition, 3, they cannot use fireworks any more. That last statement surprised me, making sense only later when I realised that many people probably think the Government’s temporary silencing of fireworks for Independence Day/Night 2025 was a new law. Oh, how I (and multitudes of others) wish it was!

That night, the bamboo continued bussing until way after 7pm, accompanied by an extended series of firework explosions ricocheting from what sounded like various corners of the community. Dogs were barking crazily, near and far. In the midst of the detonations, I called two friends in another community whose dogs are also terrified of blasts. Exasperated, they had called the police, but the station’s number was not working. With horror we noted that if this is Divali in Tobago, with its smaller supply of fireworks, imagine how Christmas and New Year’s will sound, given that those dreaded “Fireworks for Sale” tents will be popping up like sores all over the skin of our nation.

I often think of how Tobago wants to be the “Best Little Island on the Planet.” If the Tobago House of Assembly were to ban the sale of fireworks on the island before Christmas 2025, it would be one sure step toward earning “best little island” status.

However, as TT is one country and citizens can easily buy fireworks in Trinidad and bring them back to Tobago, the “best little island” needs to go a step further and ban not just the sale, but the use of fireworks by any citizen or visitor while on the island.

In the long term, an investment in drones and lasers for THA-sponsored public light shows will set an example for Trinidad to follow. There are many Trinidadians living in Tobago who say they would never return to Trinidad – because of “the crime.” My hesitation would be the fireworks – specifically because of how much I see my pets suffering from Tobago’s barrage. It is unbearable to imagine what they would experience in Trinidad’s much more explosive chaos. For many throughout TT, “festive seasons” have become dreaded events. Christmas is next, looming in the distance – its once “Silent Nights” and treasured times with loved ones overshadowed by nights of incessant explosions.

What kind of person has “fun” at the expense of so many people and animals who suffer and, in some cases, die as a result of this non-essential activity?

What manner of consciousness (or lack thereof) enables anyone to import, sell and encourage such a disruptive item, under the promotional guise of celebration – despite consistent outcries from an increasingly traumatised public?

How can the Government tease with “silence” on one national occasion but allow the unleashing of firework bedlam on others?

Our current Prime Minister stated at a political meeting in July that one of her government’s priorities will be legislation to curb excessive noise, specifically addressing music trucks and the "growing public nuisance" of fireworks.

With the worst season for firework mania approaching, this promise must be kept. We all know how quickly legislation can be drafted and enforced.

With rumblings of potential "war" on the horizon, high-pitched screeches and random explosions are the last thing we need in our national airspace.

I end by quoting a battle-weary anti-fireworks soldier: “We must hold the PM to her word.”