Trinidad and Tobago queens shine in South Korea

Mrs Woman of the Universe second runner up Meguella Simon at Piarco Airport on October 20. - Photo by Innis Francis

MEGUELLA SIMON is a name often overlooked but synonymous with numerous portfolios.

Crowned and sashed second runner-up in the Mrs Woman of the Universe on October 18 in South Korea, it was just another feather to stick in her cap of achievements.

Winning the title this year was Mrs South Korea and first runner up was Mrs South Africa.

She also broke barriers when she was installed as the first black woman to be in the top five ranking of the competition in 48 years.

In the arts, Simon was the first virtual Calypso Queen, actress, pannist, radio announcer and model. She is a teacher by profession with two master’s degrees in education and Carnival studies, and the former president of the Lions Club of San Fernando.

But above all her achievements, she prides herself on being a mother of one.

Simon recently returned from South Korea with the prestigious title at the 48th Mrs Woman of the Universe event. This was the second year TT sent a representative; in 2024, Dianne Mollino secured sixth place and many top special prizes, including best body and best national costume.

This year Simon secured a place, narrowly making inroads for TT and also being sashed Mrs Superstar, a title revered to her multitalented reach. Simon explained her journey to the big stage as a “learning experience.”

She said preparing for the show was hard work, exciting and a learning experience.

She explained: “Growing up and looking at pageants, I never thought that one day I’d be on an international pageant stage. I intend to use my platform to the best of my ability to empower others.”

She said this is not where the buck stops for her and pageants; she said she enjoyed the experience of representing T&T and has already been asked to be a part of other pageants that she is considering; however, her focus now is to prepare for Carnival 2026.

The Mrs Universe and Mrs Woman of the Universe pageants are designed to include all married, widowed, or single mothers with children aged 18-55 years and under, giving them a chance to live their dream on a world stage. The pageant has also opened a segment for young women, titled Miss Woman of the Universe, for women aged 16 to 30 years old.

This year, T&T had one representative in the Mrs Universe pageant in the Philippines and three delegates at the Mrs Woman of the Universe.

Candace Picton-Friday was the second representative in the Woman of the Universe, representing the Caribbean and Aliana Seepersad, Miss Woman of the Universe, representing TT.

Picton-Friday said it was not all a bed of roses; they had to put in a lot of work locally and on getting to Seoul, Korea. She said her sponsors made her journey a lot easier by seeing her potential and trusting her on the journey.

She said: “The pageant marked a significant milestone in my life, being my first international pageant experience and being away from my children and husband, which added a layer of personal growth to the journey.”

“It allowed me to rediscover myself beyond my roles as a mother and wife. It was a powerful opportunity to reconnect with my individuality and celebrate womanhood.”

Part of the judging criteria includes prejudging, forum (speaking on a topic selected), karaoke, Q&A and evening gown display.

Picton-Friday returned with the title of Mrs First Lady, a title aptly aligned to the likes of royalty with a stately appeal, while in the Miss category, Seepersad secured the winner of Best Costume done by Rambanbuss Carnival of San Fernando.

Local director Alveada Meah expressed satisfaction with the women representing at the pageants. She said it places T&T again on the world map, while the delegates can be an inspiration for potential women to step forward.

Meah said, “I am incredibly proud of these three women who represented us at the Women of the Universe Pageant with grace and excellence. They have truly made our nation shine, especially since it was the first time in 48 years that a black woman was placed in the Top 5 of the competition. These are the kind of women we are dedicated to working with as it applies to commitment, dedication and determination.”

Screening is now open for women interested in taking part in the pageant at locations to be announced. Information on the days and times can be sourced from the Mrs Universe Instagram page, Mrs Universe/Mrs & Miss Woman of the Universe, or on Facebook, Mrs Universe/Miss & Mrs Woman of the Universe Trinidad and Tobago or 369-2155 mrsuniversetrinidadand tobago@gmail.com.