Scotia 5K champ gives trophy to injured 9 year old

Athletes take off in the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on October 25. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

SEASONED runner April Francis stormed to her fifth Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K title on October 25, but it was her gesture after crossing the finish line, handing the winner's trophy to nine-year-old runner Adrianna Garcia, that left many onlookers in awe.

Francis, competing under her sponsorship team Extra Mile, conquered the course around the Queen’s Park Savannah in St Clair, clocking a victorious time of 22 minutes and 37.41 seconds (22:37.41).

Asked what prompted her to hand over the overall trophy to the young runner, Francis, who competed in the 30-39 category, said they shared an emotional moment along the course, and it was the least she could have done to inspire the future generation.

“While I was jogging on the route, I saw Adrianna Garcia, who I’m familiar with. She runs really well, but she was under a lot of pressure at that time. I decided to kind of just stick with her, motivate her, and kind of pull her, and she was actually leading the way,” Francis said.

Competing in the one to 19 age group, Garcia had been leading the female field when she picked up an injury and felt pain which forced her to slow to walking pace.

“She was in first place, and then she ended up with a little pressure. She had some pain. I had to leave her eventually because she was crying and she really couldn't make it. She started walking, and these two girls were coming up on her – the girls that came second and third – and you could see that she was disappointed.”

Even as Francis neared victory, she said her thoughts were still with Garcia.

“When I was almost at the finish line, I said, ‘Let me see if I could bring the trophy home.’

"But I wasn’t really thinking about myself; I was more thinking about her. I felt like she was fighting really hard for it, and I felt like she deserved it.”

Francis went on to take first place overall, finishing ahead of Jahzara Williams (one-19 category), who clocked 23:45.51, and Arya Siewrattan (40-49 category), who crossed in 23:46.98.

After the race, Francis, a former Abilene Wildcats representative, decided to fulfil a promise she made to herself.

“When I got the trophy, something just told me to keep my promise. I decided to give her the trophy. She was extremely happy and excited. I think that’s what Scotia is about – it’s all about effort and perseverance, and she definitely deserved it.”

Reflecting on the moment she handed Garcia the trophy, Francis said, “What inspired me to give her it then was seeing her in that moment fighting for something that she really wanted. I have been there before. We all want that opportunity to be on the podium, to take home our first place. I had that chance before, so why not give it to somebody else? I just felt like at that moment, it was the right thing to do.”

Additionally, because Williams was among the top three overall finishers, Garcia was adjudged the one to 19 overall winner, with her time of 24.43.40.

For a third consecutive year, males were allowed to compete, and Raheem Modeste was first to cross the finish line in 18:23.91.

In the 20-29 category, Britney Choon-Ramsoondar topped the field in 27:57.06 while Alissa Ali bested the 30-39 in 25:30.09.

Carapo resident Claire Fortune emerged victorious in the 40-49 in 27:20.70; Kim Gomez was crowned champion in the 50-59 in 29:28.31; while Christine Regis was the best over 60 performer, completing the distance 27:04.76.

This year, Scotiabank celebrated 25 years of this event, and before the start, the bank’s managing director and senior vice-president Gayle Pazos delivered welcome remarks to the runners.

“This race has always been about exceptional women, and for the third year, we’re proud to officially welcome the men who stand with us. Breast cancer has impacted nearly all of us, whether directly or through someone we love. So whether you’re here to walk, run or jog for your mother, sister, friend, aunt or colleague – your presence matters,” Pazos said.

She also thanked the breast cancer survivors who were present and told them, “Your courage and warmth remind us why this event is so important.”