Police thump Jabloteh 4-0, Rangers vs Phoenix postponed

Miscellaneous Police's Kwesi Allen controls the ball during the TT Premier Football League Tier I match, against San Juan Jabloteh, on October 24, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

SHERDON PIERRE

TWO first-half goals from Kwesi Allen lifted Miscellaneous Police to an emphatic 4-0 victory over San Juan Jabloteh in the opening match of the 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Tier I on October 24 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

Allen wasted little time getting his team on the scoresheet as he scored the opening goal of the season in the fourth minute. He later got his brace with an exquisite finish in the 35th minute. Then, a couple of minutes before the stroke of halftime, striker Jem Gordon added another goal in the 43rd minute to make it 3-0 against the youthful Jabloteh team at the end of the first half. Utility player and former national team captain Joevin Jones rounded out the scoring for the Police team with a strike in the 69th minute to complete the 4-0 win.

The second match of the double header between Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and FC Phoenix was postponed because Rangers were unable to submit a team due to issues concerning flights for their players and staff.

A release on the situation from the executive secretary of the TT Football Association Yale Antoine said, “As you are aware, an unexpected restriction on airspace operations caused significant delays to flights across the country, impacting several team travel schedules and logistical arrangements. This situation was entirely beyond our control; classified as a case of force majeure as per the TTPFL Regulations 2025/2026 and could not have been reasonably anticipated or avoided.

“Despite these unforeseen circumstances, we extend heartfelt thanks to San Juan Jabloteh and Miscellaneous Police FC for their commitment and professionalism in ensuring that the opening fixture could be played as scheduled at the Dwight Yorke Stadium. Your dedication ensured that the season was able to kick off as planned, even in the face of adversity. We also wish to recognize and commend Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and FC Phoenix for showing up match-ready and prepared to compete despite being unable to take the field due to the resulting delays.”

However, a source close to the Rangers team informed Newsday that the starting team, along with subs arrived at the airport just after 7pm but the contingent decided to wait on other members of the team, which resulted in them arriving at the venue at 10pm.