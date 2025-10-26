NPATT celebrates 'the power of parang'

Los Sonidos perform at San Raphael RC School on October 25. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE sweet sounds of cuatro and maracas and voices in harmony echoed through San Raphael on October 25, as the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) made its third stop in the 2025 Parang Festival.

Aptly themed: El Poder de La Parranda – The Power of Parang, the evening was a reminder that not even the rain could dampen the spirit of the season.

Under the watchful gaze of the San Raphael RC Church, the community came alive with the aroma of pastelle, the warmth of fellowship and the rhythm of traditional parang.

Opening the night was Los Sonidos, who delivered a spirited performance of their 2022 original, Parranda es La Vida.

Their captain, Kyesha Jones, described the piece as "a celebration of life, togetherness and tradition."

The band closed with a moving tribute medley to the late, legendary singer and composer Daisy Voisin, leaving the audience both nostalgic and inspired.

Cultural fusion and community pride

Among the various performances was Herencia Venezolana, a group of Venezuelan nationals who’ve become an integral part of NPATT.

Their music blended authentic parang rhythms with the vibrant sounds of their homeland, adding an international flavour to the festival.

Band leader Anderina Briceño Ventura, who also manages La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre, shared her pride in bridging cultures.

"We’re honoured to bring our Venezuelan roots into the parang tradition. It’s a reflection of shared heritage and love for music."

Representing Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, La Familia de Carmona y Amigos delivered their signature sound with flair.

Formed in 2004, the group’s tight harmonies and lively percussion captured the audience’s hearts, proving that parang’s reach extends far beyond its traditional strongholds.

NPATT President Alicia Jaggesar, who also leads Los Alumnos de San Juan, expressed gratitude to the San Raphael community for their support.

"This is our biggest stop for the season, and we thank the school and residents for welcoming us.

"We hope sponsors, including the Ministry, will continue to support us so we can finish the season strong.

"TT must experience the power of parang," Jaggesar said.

She announced that NPATT’s next festival stop will be in San Fernando, in partnership with the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

She also confirmed the much-anticipated return of the National Parang Competition on December 13, marking its first staging in nine years.

The competition will feature up to eight top bands performing traditional pieces, which would include an Anunciación (Annunciation), a Nacimiento (Nativity) and a Christmas carol arranged in parang style.

Still, it is left to be seen if the last titleholders, Voces Jóvenes, will defend their crown at the grand finals in Arima, where judging returns to the traditional format.

Keeping tradition alive

Also gracing the stage were Voces de Promesa, Admonias Magníficas, Los Amigos Cantadores, Los Alumnos de San Juan, Voces Jóvenes and Buenos Ayres Sancouche – each bringing their unique interpretation of the genre.

The event, which first launched on September 27 in Santa Cruz, continues to travel across communities, igniting the Christmas spirit through rhythm and song.