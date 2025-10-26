Kyna Pedro-Guevara: The voice that bridges two worlds

Kyna Pedro-Guevara and Gayelle director Errol Fabien adjust technical details on the set of Aqui con Kyna before starting an interview, on October 3, in San Juan. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

At 36, Kyna Pedro-Guevara—known simply as Kyna—has become one of the most distinctive voices on Trinidad and Tobago’s television landscape. Her show Aquí con Kyna, aired on Gayelle the Caribbean, has created a warm and powerful space for empathy, cultural connection, and representation.

Charismatic, sensitive, and deeply authentic, Kyna embodies the spirit of a new Caribbean woman—rooted in her heritage, yet open to the world.

For her, storytelling is more than a career; it’s a calling. “I’m living from a place of truth and authenticity,” she says. “I love to talk, but even more, I love to listen to powerful stories straight from the people themselves.”

Born and raised in Trinidad, Kyna proudly carries the multicultural soul of her country. “I’m Chinese, Black, and Latin for the most part,” she laughs.

“That mix is my strength—it’s the joy that defines me.” Growing up surrounded by Trini traditions and Latin influences shaped her bilingual identity and her passion for human connection.

“My upbringing taught me resilience, empathy, and pride in my roots,” she reflects. “It made me appreciate diversity and celebrate who we are as Caribbean people.”

Her personal life and career are deeply intertwined. “I’m divorced, but I haven’t lost faith in love,” she admits.

“My authenticity is my strength, and it must also be understood by anyone who walks beside me. Being in the public eye requires a partner who supports your purpose.”

As a mother, she balances work and family with grace. “My son reminds me why I do what I do—to build a kinder, more understanding world,” she says.

Between filming and editing, she prioritizes family time. “Structure and grace must go hand in hand.”

When she’s not filming, Kyna enjoys journaling by the water, listening to music, or making candles. “It’s my way of healing. Writing helps me reconnect with myself.”

Before her television journey, Kyna worked with the Venezuelan Migration Project under the Ministry of National Security in 2019. Later, she became an educator to align her schedule with her son’s school life.

Yet, communication remained her true passion. “I studied Journalism, Spanish for Business, and Mass Communication,” she recalls. “After years of storytelling in classrooms, television was a natural step.”

Her opportunity at Gayelle the Caribbean came by chance. “One day, I asked Errol Fabien if the station had news in Spanish,” she recalls.

That simple question led to the creation of Aquí con Kyna, a multi-award-winning programme now known for its cultural depth and human warmth. “Uncle Errol gave me the platform, and I ran with it,” she says with gratitude.

The road hasn’t been easy. “Some men in the industry expected me to compromise my integrity for visibility,” she admits.

“But I never did—and never will.” Still, she insists gender was never a barrier. “I don’t compete; I show up with passion, persistence, and personality,” she asserts. “While many may carry the same flame, I bring a different heat.”

Her mentors include Errol Fabien, Wendell Constantine, Penelope Spencer, Michelle Borel, Michelle Mitchell Ramjattan, and Aracelys de Olivero. “God first,” she says, “and then all the people who helped me see what I could become.”

The creation of Aquí con Kyna came from a deep desire to highlight the human side of migration. “I witnessed the wave of migration between Venezuela and Trinidad up close,” she explains.

“I wanted to show the dreams, strength, and humanity of those arriving in search of dignity.”

Since its debut, the show has had a profound impact on both locals and migrants. “Many Trinis tell me they’ve learned empathy from the stories, and migrants thank me for making them feel seen. That connection is priceless,” she smiles. Despite a few negative voices, she remains unshaken.

“Some people told me to go back to Venezuela,” she laughs, “but that doesn’t affect me. I stand for humanity—beyond borders.”

One of her most moving episodes focused on human trafficking. “It broke me,” she admits softly. “As a mother and woman, hearing those stories was devastating.”

For Errol Fabien, founder and director of Gayelle, Aquí con Kyna perfectly reflects the station’s values. “Gayelle has always been a space where the voiceless can have a voice—where everyone feels at home and represented. Aquí con Kyna fits naturally into that mission. Kyna is a true champion of the migrant community,” he said.

Today, Kyna remains committed to building bridges through empathy. “Every story reminds me why I do this,” she reflects. “There’s nothing more powerful than watching one community truly understand another.”

With a confident smile, she adds, “One thing’s for sure—Aquí con Kyna is here to stay.”