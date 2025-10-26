Gasparillo men chop each other

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

TWO Gasparillo men were hospitalised after they chopped each other during an altercation on the afternoon of October 25.

One of the men told police he was at Building 15, Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, speaking with some friends when he saw a 42-year-old man, who appeared to be intoxicated, chopping his sister's front door. He said the man became aggravated with him after he asked him to stop and tried to chop him. He said he armed himself with a cutlass, and a scuffle ensued. Both men were injured and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The 42-year-old man's left ring and middle fingers were severed, while the other man received chop wounds to his right wrist and left elbow. Police seized the cutlasses and are continuing investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a 37-year-old Debe man who was discovered lying on the road naked with apparent stab wounds on the evening of October 25.

The man's uncle told officers he found his partially responsive nephew lying on the roadway near his Boodoo Trace home at 5.50 pm. Emergency health services were contacted, and the victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was warded in a stable condition.