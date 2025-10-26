Foster care – is it worth it?

Last month, the manager of the Foster Care Unit at the Children’s Authority raised a red flag over the low rate of applicants for foster care.

I have observed several comments in the media that showed people were confused about the difference between adoption and foster care, commenting on the lengthy process for approval to become a foster parent.

Further questions were raised as to why someone should become a foster parent.

Children’s homes in TT are limited and, often, over capacity. A child is removed from their home for a reason of neglect, abuse or socioeconomic factors; the children’s home is full; there is no family member to take them in – so what next?

Many children face the harsh reality of having nowhere to call home, and many of them have been subject to some form of abuse or neglect.

There is a temporary option available: for people to open their home to care for these children – foster care. This is not to be confused with adoption, which is a permanent arrangement.

The foster-care system offers a vital alternative: a family-based environment where a child can be cared for while a longer-term solution is determined.

In fact, the process for being approved as a foster parent spans four-five months, ensuring the person is well-equipped to manage being a foster parent, both physically and emotionally.

Is it worth it?

One of the most immediate benefits of being a foster parent is that you give a child a safe and stable home environment, rather than remaining in a situation of danger or institutional care. Many children in need of care are put in institutional homes, which lack individual attention and family-type interaction.

The shift to family-like placements means a child has an opportunity to grow in a setting which supports individual attention, emotional bonding, and social normality.

Children identified for placement in foster care often have histories of trauma or neglect. Being placed in a caring foster family can help mitigate the adverse effects of early instability. Combating these possible adverse effects supports their future and their ability to thrive in adulthood.

Another key benefit is quality of care. Institutional care often lacks the individualised attention which a family setting provides.

The foster system provides a more normalised family setting, which tends to yield better psychosocial outcomes. Children removed from their birth families have the opportunity to maintain their ties to community and culture, reducing the risk of “loss of identity.” Foster-care matching accounts for cultural and religious factors, so that the child’s sense of self can be preserved.

The Foster Care Unit of the Children’s Authority provides a very hands-on approach for foster parents, ensuring expectations are met. The period for approval to become a foster parent ensures a child is placed with a caregiver who is committed to them, and who maintains their educational and social connections, ensuring they thrive and are not subject to re-traumatisation.

Foster care is a temporary but crucial measure in assisting our society as a whole without straining the resources of the government. It allows time for a child’s birth family to address problems, where possible. Professionals have the time and ability to work with the birth family without rushing with the goal of possible reunification, all while maintaining familial bonds.

The foster care system allows ordinary citizens to take an active role in a child’s welfare, supporting the principle that “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Foster care does not just benefit the child and a foster family, it benefits society.

By strengthening the foster care system, TT is poised to improve the lives of vulnerable children, empower families and foster stronger, caring communities. When a child finds safety and care in a nurturing foster home, everyone benefits. Providing at-risk children with stability, guidance and encouragement through foster care strengthens communities, disrupts cycles of adversity and contributes to national progress.

Foster care helps shape citizens who contribute positively to national development rather than straining public resources. Every child who is given a genuine opportunity to thrive becomes a future worker, innovator, parent and community member capable of uplifting others.

So is it worth it?

Denelle Singh is an attorney at law.

Disclaimer: This article is strictly for information purposes and does not constitute legal advice. If you need more information, please contact the Children’s Authority at 996 or 800-2014 or fostercare@ttchildren.org