Elderly Rio Claro man beaten in home invasion

- File photo

A 63-year-old Rio Claro man was beaten and robbed during a home invasion on the afternoon of October 25.

Reports said the man returned to his Cunapo Southern Main Road, Navet Village home around 3.30 pm when he was accosted by three men dressed in dark clothing, one armed with a gun and another with a cutlass.

The men announced a robbery and tied him up inside before beating him.

He was secured in a room as they began to ransack his home, taking $6,000 and his cell phone before running away.

Rio Claro police responded and, despite extensive checks in the area, were unable to find the suspects.

PC Edwards is continuing enquiries.