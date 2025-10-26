Cutting style with Amayiah

Amayiah Thomas wants to be a footballer. - Photos by Innis Francis

AMAYIAH THOMAS wants to be a footballer.

But if her dream doesn’t come true she has a strong fall back that she’s skilled at.

At just 14 years old, Amayiah is a professional cosmetologist.

With four years under her belt, Amayiah, a third form student of the Chaguanas North Secondary School told Newsday: “I’ve been involved in cosmetology by looking at my mom when she has her clients and I learnt to do this by the help of my mother. That’s when we (my mom and I) saw my raw unique talent and she enrolled me into doing courses so that I can no​t only perfect my craft but also be certified.”

She specialises in unique braid styles, weaves, ponytail and nail services.

She said she started learning how to style hair at a very young age from her mother who is a hairstylist. Assisting her mother with her clients made it easy for her to learn different braid styles, but little did she know, she was on her way to making a career out of it.

To further her craft, she is currently learning make up application. The encouragement towards her in this craft, she said is very good.

“My encouragement comes from my mother because she pushes me to do the best as I can and I’m grateful for the help she gives.”

She added: “When I started playing football, nails, hair – she was always there cheering me on to not give up even though I was not the best at it. I kept going listening to her voice and kept it in mind. To this day I never regretted it, I’m very thankful for my mother because without her I would be where I am at today.”

Her greatest joy in this craft, she said is seeing the confidence on her clients face after their transformation, “It’s rewarding to know my skill can make someone feel beautiful and empowered. I also get joy in building relationships with my clients and being part of the moments that matter to them whether it’s a wedding, graduation, or just a fresh start.”

She said as a teenager, she encounters challenges in this craft.

“Adults were very doubtful that I was a young cosmetologist and were assuming my mother did all the work for me.”

With that, she had an advice to other teenagers interested in honing a craft at an early age.

“Always listen to the ones who support you, don’t listen to what other people have to say about you unless they are supportive. Always keep your head up, don’t give up and absolutely nothing is impossible. Put God first in everything you do and never stop believing in yourself – yes, you can do it.”

While she is focused in the world of cosmetology at the moment, it isn’t her long-term goal.

“I am an international and national footballer – I used to train with the U-14 national team but gave it up to travel abroad to play football.”

However, describing herself as an introvert, she said she is the only child of her parents, while noting that her hobby is dancing.

Her mother Akeela Flanders beamed with enthusiasm.

“I feel amazingly proud actually.

“Watching her handle herself in this field – It has been going good so far because I have always supported her, always there for her and will always be by her side in whatever she puts her mind to.”

To other parents, she shared this advice.

“Continue supporting and always push your kid because you never know when a staring opportunity is watching.”