Benedict's go 2nd in SSFL premier division, 'Naps' lead cut to one point

Officials try to drain the field at Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin for the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division match between St Benedict’s College and St Anthony’s College, on October 25. - Innis Francis

REIGNING Coca-Cola national intercol holders St Benedict's College made a big move when action in the 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division season continued on October 25 as they jumped from third to second with a 1-0 victory over St Anthony's College at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

Elsewhere, leaders Naparima College (28 points) dropped points on the road to San Juan North Secondary in a surprise 1-1 draw, with premier division holders Fatima College (26 points) slipping one spot to third after playing to a 1-1 draw of their own with the fourth-placed Presentation College San Fernando (25 points) in a tight clash between two powerhouse teams.

In Point Fortin, the Benedict's clash with St Anthony's was delayed by at least an hour owing to a waterlogged playing surface. When the action did get under way, it was the hosts, St Benedict's, who had the final say as an early goal from Elijah David gave them the precious win which will surely reignite their premier division title hopes as they moved to within one point of "Naps." The intriguing results see the top four teams in the division separated by just three points heading into the business end of the campaign.

At Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo, Fatima and Presentation couldn't be separated, with the former missing the chance to go level on points with Naparima at the summit in the 16-team division. It was the visitors who struck the first blow, as their talisman Isaiah Jacob opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a speculative shot from outside the area which took a wicked deflection off central defender Kumani Campbell to beat goalkeeper Jadon Pollard. It was Jacob's 14th goal of the season as he continues to lead all scorers in the division.

Lively winger Jahaem Bailey was a threat all game for Fatima, and it's a mystery he didn't get his name on the scoring sheet. In the 16th minute, Bailey nearly mustered a response for Fatima, but his left-footer curled just over the bar after he broke away down Presentation's left. Flanker Josiah Fernandes also had a chance to equalise in the 22nd minute, but his right-footer bent just wide through a crowd of bodies after a corner wasn't dealt with by the Presentation defence,

In the 32nd minute, Fatima got their equaliser when forward Jonathan Mason fired a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from roughly 24 yards to beat the despairing dive of goalkeeper Marcelo Phillip, who was seemingly wrong-footed.

Both teams had several chances to get the go-ahead goal in the second half, with Jacob threatening to add to his league-leading tally at one end, and Bailey tantalising the Pres back line with his combination of pace, skill and dangerous crossing at the other end.

In the 59th minute, Jacob had a close-range shot stopped by Pollard after meeting a low cross from Tyrese Harding, with Bailey almost forcing Kadon Elliott to turn into his own goal seven minutes later after whipping a free kick into the six-yard box. Bailey then had a goal-bound effort saved by Phillip in the 77th minute, before Mahkaya Mahon headed off the line from the ensuing corner to deny what would have been a certain goal for Fatima.

Just days after halting Naparima's winning run with a 1-0 victory at Lewis Street, San Fernando, coach Dunstan Williams and those in the Pres camp would have been dreaming of another scalp on enemy territory.

In the end, the Pres Lions may be satisfied with the point, though, as there were some nervy moments in second-half stoppage time when Fatima substitute Thomas Decle expertly passed the ball into the back of the net. Decle and the celebration from the home fans was quickly cut short, though, as the assistant referee flagged for offside to see the two juggernauts sharing the spoils.

In Bourg Mulatresse, Santa Cruz, Naparima took the lead in the 47th minute through national youth team player Jayden Caprietta, only to be stunned by San Juan, who grabbed a 64th-minute equaliser from Gabriel Forde. The draw took San Juan (nine points) out of the relegation zone as they moved from 14th to 11th.

Meanwhile, at the Arima Velodrome, there was upward movement from another eastern team as the "Dial Dynamos" of Arima North Secondary (16 points) moved from ninth to seventh when they defeated fellow east team Trinity College East (nine points) 4-2 on the back of a double from midfielder Darren De Four who took his season's tally to six goals.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*11*9*1*1*35*4*31*28

St Benedict's*11*9*0*2*36*11*25*27

Fatima*12*8*2*2*34*22*12*26

Presentation (Sando)*12*8*1*3*20*9*11*25

St Anthony's College*10*6*1*3*24*14*10*19

QRC*12*5*2*5*21*21*0*17

Arima North*12*4*4*4*27*24*3*16

St Mary's College*11*4*3*4*29*18*11*15

Trinity Moka*10*5*0*5*18*24*-6*15

Signal Hill*6*4*0*2*18*9*9*12

San Juan North*10*2*3*5*19*21*-2*9

Malick*10*2*3*5*21*26*-5*9

Trinity East*10*3*0*7*14*34*-20*9

St Augustine*11*2*3*6*13*33*-20*9

Scarborough*10*1*3*6*11*28*-17*6

Carapichaima East*12*0*0*12*7*48*-41*0