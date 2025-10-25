Woodland farmer robbed after fake Facebook cattle sale
A Woodland farmer was robbed at gunpoint when he responded to a social media advertisement to purchase two cattle on October 24.
The man told police that he went to Pangola Road, Point Fortin, in his pickup around 9.30 am to meet a man to purchase the animals he had seen advertised on a Facebook group.
On arrival, he had a conversation with two men, one of whom drew a gun and announced a robbery. The second suspect then took his phone and wallet with $2,400, which was hidden under the passenger's seat in his pickup, before running off into some nearby bushes.
Officers of the Point Fortin Police Station are continuing investigations.
