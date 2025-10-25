Trump’s plan for the region

Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Many are the opinions wagered on US President Donald Trump’s plan for the region. Trump first started with a statement to take over Iceland, Canada and Mexico. This was followed by his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, which likely showed his true motive for the region.

Whether there is regime change in Venezuela or not, it's likely just the start of his agenda as he has recently added Colombia to his list. It appears that US warships will now forever dominate the Gulf of Paria and the Caribbean Sea as its own area.

With no military power to challenge this dominance, it’s obvious that Trump is on an expansionist movement to increase the US empire. This opinion is further supported by his request to several Caribbean territories to establish a base. It's likely if this request is not heeded it will eventually be forcefully imposed.

Even if and when Trump is removed, history has shown that once the US takes over an area it does not leave. The US, like Israel, its cohort, seems hell-bent on using its military strength to add more land and wealth to upkeep its struggling economy, and the weaker nations nearby will be treated as collateral damage.

STERLING MANCHOUCK

via e-mail